Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    White Sox vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    White Sox vs. Cardinals

    Following St. Louis’ 3-0 victory on Friday night, will the White Sox vs. Cardinals series continue with another pitcher’s duel on Saturday? Erick Fedde will oppose former White Sox Lance Lynn in today’s 2:15 p.m. ET matchup.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    971 Chicago White Sox (+154) at 972 St. Louis Cardinals (-184); o/u 8.5

    2:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 4, 2024

    Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

    White Sox vs. Cardinals: Public Bettors Love St. Louis

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 76% of bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Keller charged with three runs

    Mitch Keller was charged for three runs while going 4 2/3 innings in a loss to the Cardinals on Friday. Keller gave up five hits with two walks, and he struck out five. He gave up a pair of run-scoring doubles to Nolan Arenado, but outside of that, the 28-year-old pitched solidly for the most part. Keller will likely remain in the White Sox rotation and start against the Rays next week.

    Arenado drives in all three runs

    Nolan Arenado drove in all three runs for the Cardinals while doubling twice against the White Sox on Friday. Arenado doubled home two runs in the first, and another in the fifth. The 33-year-old has picked up eight two-baggers in the 2024 campaign, and the pair of hits ups his slash to .279/.338/.369. The power really hasn’t shown up for Arenado so far, but a couple of extra-base hits is always nice to see.

    White Sox are 6-29 SU in their last 35 games

    Cardinals are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against Chi White Sox

    White Sox are 4-19 SU in their last 23 games on the road

    Cardinals are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games played on a Saturday

    White Sox vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under is 16-6 in the White Sox’ last 22 games against the Cardinals and is 7-1 in their last eight games when playing at Busch Stadium. On the other side, the under is 8-3 in the Cardinals’ last 11 games overall, is 9-3 in their last 12 home games and is 9-3 in their last 12 interleague games.

    White Sox vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com