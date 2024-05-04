White Sox vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Following St. Louis’ 3-0 victory on Friday night, will the White Sox vs. Cardinals series continue with another pitcher’s duel on Saturday? Erick Fedde will oppose former White Sox Lance Lynn in today’s 2:15 p.m. ET matchup.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

971 Chicago White Sox (+154) at 972 St. Louis Cardinals (-184); o/u 8.5

2:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 4, 2024

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

White Sox vs. Cardinals: Public Bettors Love St. Louis

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 76% of bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Keller charged with three runs

Mitch Keller was charged for three runs while going 4 2/3 innings in a loss to the Cardinals on Friday. Keller gave up five hits with two walks, and he struck out five. He gave up a pair of run-scoring doubles to Nolan Arenado, but outside of that, the 28-year-old pitched solidly for the most part. Keller will likely remain in the White Sox rotation and start against the Rays next week.

Arenado drives in all three runs

Nolan Arenado drove in all three runs for the Cardinals while doubling twice against the White Sox on Friday. Arenado doubled home two runs in the first, and another in the fifth. The 33-year-old has picked up eight two-baggers in the 2024 campaign, and the pair of hits ups his slash to .279/.338/.369. The power really hasn’t shown up for Arenado so far, but a couple of extra-base hits is always nice to see.

White Sox vs. Cardinals MLB Betting Trends

White Sox are 6-29 SU in their last 35 games

Cardinals are 4-1 SU in their last 5 games against Chi White Sox

White Sox are 4-19 SU in their last 23 games on the road

Cardinals are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games played on a Saturday

White Sox vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 16-6 in the White Sox’ last 22 games against the Cardinals and is 7-1 in their last eight games when playing at Busch Stadium. On the other side, the under is 8-3 in the Cardinals’ last 11 games overall, is 9-3 in their last 12 home games and is 9-3 in their last 12 interleague games.

White Sox vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5