Twins vs. Yankees Prediction: Will offense struggle in Bronx?

​The Twins (approximately 55–61) head into Yankee Stadium for the first of a three-game set with a pitching matchup between right-hander Zebby Matthews and the Yankees’ righty Will Warren. What’s the smart bet in tonight’s Twins vs. Yankees matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Minnesota Twins at New York Yankees

7:05 p.m. ET, Monday, August 11, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

Twins vs. Yankees Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Yankees are -165 moneyline favorites to beat the Twins, who are +140 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 8.5 runs.

Twins vs. Yankees Public Betting: Bettors Love New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of the bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Matthews, coming off his third win of the season in Detroit, will be making his first-ever start against New York. Meanwhile, the Yankees are offering Will Warren, who brings a 6–5 record, a 4.44 ERA, and a 1.42 WHIP over 24 starts, including a stronger 5–3 record with a 2.88 ERA at home.

Twins vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

This matchup boils down to a home-field edge and better recent form for New York. Warren’s solid home numbers and Matthews’ relative inexperience—especially against a lineup like New York’s—tilt the scales. Expect a lower-scoring, controlled game, with the Yankees leveraging their bullpen depth and offensive upside to edge ahead.

Final Prediction: Yankees win 4–2

A narrow but authoritative victory, fueled by a strong showing from Warren and a timely offensive push.

Twins vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8.5