Twins vs. Tigers Prediction: Which AL Central team will win?

The Minnesota Twins remain in Detroit to face the Tigers at 7:10 PM ET. It’s Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN and the final game of a three-game set. Can the Tigers win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Twins vs. Tigers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Chris Paddack (MIN) vs. Tarik Skubal (DET)

The Minnesota Twins are 40-43 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Twins are 44-39 ATS this season.

The Detroit Tigers are 52-32 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Tigers are 45-39 ATS this season.

Twins vs. Tigers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

917 Minnesota Twins (+231) at 918 Detroit Tigers (-287); o/u 6.5

7:10 PM ET, Sunday, June 29, 2025

Comerica Park, Detroit, MI

TV: ESPN

Twins vs. Tigers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 84% of public bettors are currently backing the Tigers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Minnesota Twins DFS Spin

Twins designated hitter Byron Buxton drove in 40% of his team’s runs in their 10-5 loss to the Tigers on Saturday afternoon. In that game, the #2 overall pick in the 2012 MLB Draft went 3 for 4 with a homer, 2 RBIs, a stolen base, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Buxton is hitting .286 with 19 homers, 51 RBIs, 15 steals, and an OPS of .927 across 252 at-bats. Byron Buxton is batting .345 with an OPS of 1.199 over his last 7 games, making him an appealing DFS option on Sunday night.

Detroit Tigers DFS Spin

Tigers shortstop Zach McKinstry had a big day at the plate in his club’s 10-5 win over the Twins on Saturday. Hitting out of the #8 spot in the lineup, the Toledo, OH, native went 3 for 4 with a homer, a sacrifice fly, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. McKinstry is hitting .287 with 5 homers, 25 RBIs, 10 steals, and an OPS of .819 in 247 at-bats this year. The 30-year-old left-handed hitter is batting .354 with an OPS of 1.002 over his last 15 games. That fact makes Zach McKinstry worth a look in most DFS formats.

Twins vs. Tigers MLB Betting Trends

Minnesota is 3-4 straight up in their last 7 games against Detroit.

Minnesota is 3-6 straight up in their last 9 games overall.

Detroit is 4-2 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

Detroit is 14-9 straight up in division games this season.

Twins vs. Tigers Betting Prediction

I like the Tigers to win this game, mainly because of their starting pitcher, Tarik Skubal. Skubal won the American League Cy Young Award and the pitching triple crown last season. The 28-year-old left-hander led the American League in wins, strikeouts, and earned run average in 2024. He’s been terrific again in 2025.

In 16 starts spanning 102.0 innings this season, Tarik Skubal is 9-2 with a 2.29 ERA and a 0.87 WHIP. Additionally, the Hayward, CA, native has a 9.6 strikeout-to-walk ratio, an 11.0 K/9, and a .205 opponent batting average. Perhaps most importantly, the Tigers are 12-4 straight up in Tarik Skubal’s starts in 2025. I think the Tigers’ ace pitches well again on Sunday and Detroit earns an outright win over their division rival on Sunday Night Baseball. The pick is Detroit -287 on the money line over Minnesota at Bovada.lv.

Twins vs. Tigers MLB Betting Prediction: DETROIT TIGERS -287