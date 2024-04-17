Twins vs. Orioles MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Pablo Lopez set to oppose Albert Suarez in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet in Wednesday’s Twins vs. Orioles matinee at 1:05 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

913 Minnesota Twins (-118) at 914 Baltimore Orioles (+100); o/u 8

1:05 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 17, 2024

Oriole Park at Camden Yards, Baltimore, MD

Twins vs. Orioles: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Miami

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Jeffers collects two hits in loss to BAL

Ryan Jeffers went 2-for-4 with a double and a run scored in a loss to the Orioles on Tuesday. Jeffers wasn’t catching on Tuesday but was still in the lineup as the designated hitter. The increasing injuries to Twins hitters have given him a chance to claim an even larger share of playing time considering he’s slashing .292/.358/.563. As Minnesota continues to field an incomplete lineup, Jeffers should continue to get plenty of at-bats and could be a good short-term pickup if you’re in need of offensive production from the catcher spot.

O’Hearn hammers two-run blast in win

Ryan O’Hearn went 2-for-5 with a two-run home run in an 11-5 win over the Twins on Tuesday. O’Hearn took an eighth-inning offering from Jay Jackson and hit it 395 feet at 101.9 mph off the bat. Shockingly, that was the second-softest ball he hit on the evening. He also had a 104 mph lineout, a 104 mph flyout, and a 108.3 mph single. The left-hander continues to see the ball incredibly well and is playing every day against right-handed pitching. He’s slashing .333/.400/.689 on the season with four home runs and six RBI. He should be rostered in all daily moves leagues and should be a priority pick-up when the Orioles face a lot of right-handed pitchers.

Twins vs. Orioles MLB Betting Trends

Orioles are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games against an opponent in the American League

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Baltimore’s last 12 games at home

Twins are 0-6 SU in their last 6 games against Baltimore

Orioles are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games when playing at home against Minnesota

Twins vs. Orioles MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Baltimore. I have little to no faith in Suarez, who will be making his first start in the big leagues since 2016. However, the Twins are one of the worst teams in MLB at hitting right-handed pitching. Their 78 wRC+ is only higher than the White Sox (72 wRC+) and Phillies (69 wRC+). If Suarez can simply limit the damage and keep the Orioles in the game, Baltimore’s bullpen ERA is currently 3.25, which ranks eighth in the league.

Granted, the Twins’ collective bullpen ERA is 2.37, which is the third-best ERA in MLB. That said, Lopez is 1-2 and was hit hard last Friday versus the Tigers. He now holds a 4.86 ERA and 1.20 WHIP through his first three starts. The Orioles hammer right-handed pitching (136 wRC+), so if they can jump Lopez early and lean on their bullpen late, they should cash as a home dog today.

Twins vs. Orioles MLB Playoffs Prediction: BALTIMORE ORIOLES +100