Twins vs. Dodgers Prediction: Can the Dodgers win 2 straight?

The Minnesota Twins remain in L.A. to face the Dodgers at 10:10 PM ET on Tuesday night on MLB Network. It’s Game 2 of a three-game series. Can the Dodgers win the game outright as home favorites? Keep reading for our Twins vs. Dodgers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Simeon Woods Richardson (MIN) vs. Yoshinobu Yamamoto (LAD)

The Minnesota Twins are 48-52 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Twins are 48-52 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers are 59-42 straight up this year. They are 3-7 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 45-56 ATS this season.

Twins vs. Dodgers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

979 Minnesota Twins (+185) at 980 Los Angeles Dodgers (-225); o/u 8.5

10:10 PM ET, Tuesday, July 22, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV: MLB Network

Twins vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 95% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Minnesota Twins DFS Spin

Twins center fielder Byron Buxton reached base 3 times in his team’s 5-2 loss to the Dodgers on Monday night. In that game, the 2-time All-Star went 2 for 4 with a home run, an RBI, a walk, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Buxton is hitting .292 with 23 homers, 58 RBIs, 17 steals, and an OPS of .936 in 312 at-bats. Byron Buxton is batting .313 with an OPS of 1.074 over his last 30 games, making him an appealing DFS option on Tuesday.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers catcher Will Smith drove in 40% of his team’s runs in their 5-2 win over the Twins on Monday. Hitting out of the #3 spot in the lineup, the 30-year-old right-handed hitter went 2 for 4 with 2 homers, 2 RBIs, and 2 runs scored. Smith is hitting .326 with 14 homers, 48 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .980 in 261 at-bats this year. The 3-time All-Star is batting .374 with an OPS of 1.108 in home games this season. That fact makes Will Smith worth a look in most DFS formats for Tuesday’s game at Dodger Stadium.

Twins vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

The under is 55-41-4 in Minnesota’s games this season.

The under is 30-19-3 in Minnesota’s road games this season.

The over is 54-45-2 in Los Angeles’ games this season.

The over is 32-20-2 in Los Angeles’ home games this season.

Twins vs. Dodgers Betting Prediction

I like the Twins in this matchup, mainly due to their starting pitcher, Simeon Woods Richardson. Woods Richardson has been terrific in July. In 3 starts spanning 14.2 innings this month, the 24-year-old right-hander is 2-0 with a 1.23 ERA, a 1.09 WHIP, a 10-6 strikeout-to-walk ratio, and a 31-2 fly ball to home run ratio. The Sugar Land, TX, native already has a pair of wins over National League teams this month (the Cubs and Marlins), and I like him to earn a third victory over a National League club on Tuesday. The pick is Minnesota +185 on the money line over Los Angeles at Bovada.lv.

Twins vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Prediction: MINNESOTA TWINS +185