Twins vs. Dodgers MLB Prediction: Will under cash?

The Minnesota Twins (49–52) travel to Dodger Stadium for the final game of this three-game set, facing off tonight, Wednesday, July 23, at 4:10 p.m. ET. After splitting the first two games—Dodgers taking Monday and the Twins responding Tuesday—this rubber match pits Chris Paddack against Tyler Glasnow. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Twins vs. Dodgers matchup?

Twins vs. Dodgers Game Info

Minnesota Twins at Los Angeles Dodgers

4:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Twins vs. Dodgers MLB Prediction: Public Betting & Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Dodgers are -240 moneyline favorites to beat the Twins, who are +195 underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 8.5 runs.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting data page shows that the majority of public bettors are on Los Angeles.

Pitching Matchup

Twins will start RHP Chris Paddack (3–9, 5.14 ERA). Paddack has struggled this season, allowing five earned runs in his last outing over five innings. Still, he’s thrown between 5–6 innings in four of his last five starts and has collected four quality starts overall. However, his career 7.25 ERA vs. the Dodgers and inconsistent road form highlight his uphill battle.

Dodgers counter with RHP Tyler Glasnow (1–1, 3.10 ERA). Glasnow returned from injury this month and has been impressive, going six innings with just one earned run allowed in his last start. He’s 2–0 all-time vs. Minnesota and has tallied 34 strikeouts in just 29 innings this season.

Offense & Trends

Minnesota’s offense is fueled by power, led by Byron Buxton’s 23 homers and .577 slugging. Yet overall, they’ve hovered around .242/.312/. – consistent but unspectacular.

The Dodgers, meanwhile, pack one of the most potent lineups in baseball. Ohtani (.274/.377/.616 with 36 homers), Will Smith (.325/.423/.551), and Mookie Betts (.238/.311/.373) provide a balanced mix of power and contact. Their dominance at home (34–20) combined with Glasnow’s form gives L.A. a clear edge.

Twins vs. Dodgers Betting Prediction

Expect a classic clash: Glasnow’s stuff and L.A.’s lineup likely tilt this in favor of the Dodgers. Leaning Dodgers ML, possibly with a –1.5 run line, and Under 8.5 runs feels like the sharp play. A projected score: Dodgers 5, Twins 2.

Twins vs. Dodgers MLB PREDICTION: UNDER 8.5