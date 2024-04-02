Twins vs. Brewers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Louie Varland set to oppose Jakob Junis in the pitching matchup, where’s the best value for bettors when it comes to Tuesday’s Twins vs. Brewers matchup at 4:10 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

969 Minnesota Twins (-104) at 970 Milwaukee Brewers (-112); o/u 8.5

4:10 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 2, 2024

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

TV: ESPN+

Twins vs. Brewers: Bettors Backing Milwaukee

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 66% of bets are on the Brewers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Varland roughed up by Braves

Louie Varland was tagged for six runs and two homers in five innings in the Twins’ 9-6 win over the Braves on Tuesday. It was mostly one bad inning for Varland, and he wound up with five strikeouts and no walks. Still, the homer problems are real for Varland; he’s given up 20 in just 94 innings as a major leaguer. The strikeout ability is there to make him a quality starting pitcher if he can do a little better job of keeping the ball in the yard.

Contreras knocks a double in win over Mets

William Contreras went 2-for-5 with an RBI double and a run scored in Sunday’s win over the Mets. Contreras was 0-for-3 with a sacrifice fly on Opening Day, but he’s delivered back-to-back multi-hit games since. The 26-year-old was drafted as a top-five catcher in mixed leagues, and for good reason. The Brewers’ lineup looks plucky, and Contreras finds himself in a favorable home ballpark.

Twins vs. Brewers MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 5 of Minnesota’s last 6 games against Milwaukee

The total has gone UNDER in 8 of Milwaukee’s last 11 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 10 of Minnesota’s last 12 games when playing on the road against Milwaukee

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Milwaukee’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American League

Twins vs. Brewers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Milwaukee. The Brewers have won seven out of their last 10 games overall, are 17-7 in their last 24 home games and are 11-1 in their last 12 interleague games. On the other side, the Twins are just 2-5 in their last seven road games versus Milwaukee and are 12-30 in their last 42 road games when playing on a Tuesday.

Twins vs. Brewers MLB Playoffs Prediction: MILWAUKEE BREWERS -112