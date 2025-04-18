Twins vs. Braves Prediction: Which team will earn a vital win?

The Minnesota Twins head to Atlanta to face the Braves at 7:15 PM ET on Friday night. The game is on Apple TV+. It’s the first game of a three-game set. Can the Braves win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Twins vs. Braves betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Chris Paddack (MIN) vs. Bryce Elder (ATL)

The Minnesota Twins are 7-12 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Twins are 8-11 ATS this season.

The Atlanta Braves are 5-13 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Braves are 7-11 ATS this season.

Twins vs. Braves Game Matchup and Betting Odds

921 Minnesota Twins (+114) at 922 Atlanta Braves (-135); o/u 8.5

7:15 PM ET, Friday, April 18, 2025

Truist Park, Atlanta, GA

TV: Apple TV+

Twins vs. Braves Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Braves money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Minnesota Twins DFS Spin

Twins left fielder Harrison Bader reached base 3 times in his team’s 4-3 win over the Mets on Wednesday. In that game, the Bronxville, NY, native went 2 for 3 with an RBI, a walk, and a run scored. For the season, Bader is hitting .280 with 3 homers, 12 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .801. Harrison Bader is hitting .438 in night games this season, making him an interesting DFS option in Atlanta on Friday night.

Atlanta Braves DFS Spin

Braves designated hitter Drake Baldwin drove in his team’s only run in their 3-1 loss to the Blue Jays on Wednesday. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the batting order, the 24-year-old rookie went 1 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. Baldwin is hitting .216 with 1 homer, 2 RBIs, and an OPS of .644 this year. The left-handed hitter from Madison, WI, will have the platoon edge over Twins righty starter Chris Paddack on Friday. That fact makes Drake Baldwin worthy of DFS consideration in most formats.

Twins vs. Braves MLB Betting Trends

Minnesota is 3-1 straight up in their last 4 games overall.

The under is 10-7-2 in Minnesota’s games this season.

Atlanta is 4-12 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this season.

Atlanta is 2-4 straight up in interleague games this season.

Twins vs. Braves Betting Prediction

Atlanta has been one of the worst teams in baseball so far this season. The Braves are 5-13 straight up in 2025. Only the White Sox and Rockies have fared worse in the win-loss column than the Braves this year. Atlanta’s run differential of -17 ranks 24th in MLB this season. The Braves opened the season by losing their first 7 games outright, and they have yet to win consecutive games after 3 weeks of play this year. Minnesota likely won’t be winning the American League Central division this season, but I think the Twins will be better than the Braves on Friday and in this series. The pick is Minnesota +114 on the money line over Atlanta at Bovada.lv.

Twins vs. Braves MLB Betting Prediction: MINNESOTA TWINS +114