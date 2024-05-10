Close Menu
    Twins vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Twins vs. Blue Jays

    With Joe Ryan set to oppose Yusei Kikuchi in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Friday night’s Twins vs. Blue Jays contest at 7:07 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    967 Minnesota Twins (-104) at 968 Toronto Blue Jays (-112); o/u 7.5

    7:07 p.m. ET, Friday, May 10, 2024

    Rogers Centre, Toronto, ON

    Twins vs. Blue Jays: Public Bettors Leaning Towards Toronto

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Blue Jays’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Jeffers hits solo home run, drives in two

    Ryan Jeffers hit a solo homer while driving in two runs in a blowout win Thursday over the Mariners. Jeffers took Logan Gilbert deep in the second inning to extend Minnesota’s lead to 6-1. Jeffers also drove in a run with a sacrifice fly in the eighth. The 26-year-old is up to a solid 29 RBI in the first 36 games of the year, and the homer along with a walk increase his OPS to 1.016. That’s outstanding.

    Kiermaier collects three hits in win

    Kevin Kiermaier went 3-for-4 with two RBI on Wednesday, raising his average from .190 to .224. The third hit, which produced an insurance run in the eighth, was a soft liner that dropped only because the infield was in to try to cut down the run at home. It’s just the third time in 21 starts this season that Kiermaier has produced multiple hits.

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Toronto’s last 5 games

    The total has gone OVER in 4 of Minnesota’s last 5 games

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 4 of Minnesota’s last 5 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 4 of Toronto’s last 5 games at home

    Twins vs. Blue Jays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Minnesota. The Twins are 16-5 in their last 21 games overall, are 6-0 in their last six road games and are 8-2 in their last 10 league contests. On the other side, the Blue Jays are just 4-10 in their last 14 games overall, are 2-5 in their last seven games versus the Twins and are 4-12 in their last 16 home games against Minnesota.

    Twins vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Prediction: MINNESOTA TWINS -104

