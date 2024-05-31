Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Twins vs. Astros MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Twins vs. Astros

    With Pablo Lopez set to oppose Ronel Blanco in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet in Friday night’s Twins vs. Astros contest? First pitch is set for 8:10 p.m. ET from Minute Maid Park in Houston.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    913 Minnesota Twins (-108) at 914 Houston Astros (-108); o/u 8.5

    8:10 p.m. ET, Friday, May 31, 2024

    Minute Maid Park, Houston, TX

    Twins vs. Astros: Bettors backing Houston on Friday

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of bets are on the Astros’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Correa triples in win vs. Royals

    Carlos Correa went 1-for-4 with a triple, a run scored and three RBI against the Royals on Thursday. Correa cleared the bases with a triple in the sixth inning that put the Twins ahead for good. Despite missing some time with an injury, he’s quietly having a nice season. Correa is hitting .259 with a .187 ISO, 22 runs and 18 RBI in 39 games this year.

    Bregman hits two-run HR in win

    Alex Bregman went 2-for-4 with a two-run homer on Thursday, powering the Astros to a 4-0 victory over the Mariners. Bregman broke up a scoreless stalemate with a fourth-inning shot — his sixth round-tripper of the season — to left field off Mariners ace Logan Gilbert. He also tripled and scored a run in the sixth inning to cap off a multi-hit performance. The 30-year-old impending free agent has gone deep twice in his last three games since being dropped to the fifth spot in Houston’s lineup.

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Minnesota’s last 7 games against Houston

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 6 of Houston’s last 6 games

    The total has gone OVER in 5 of Houston’s last 6 games when playing at home against Minnesota

    The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Minnesota’s last 14 games against an opponent in the American League

    Twins vs. Astros MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Minnesota. The Twins are 7-2 in their last nine games overall, are 5-2 in their last seven league games and are 8-2 in their last 10 games an opponent from the American League West. On the other side, the Astros are just 3-9 in their last 12 games when playing at home on a Friday.

    Twins vs. Astros MLB Playoffs Prediction: MINNESOTA TWINS -108

