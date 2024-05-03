Close Menu
    Tigers vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Tigers vs. Yankees

    With Reese Olson set to oppose Marcus Stroman in the pitching matchup, will the Tigers vs. Yankees matchup turn into a pitcher’s duel? Or is there a better bet tonight at 7:05 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    911 Detroit Tigers (+142) at 912 New York Yankees (-168); o/u 7.5

    7:05 p.m. ET, Friday, May 3, 2024

    Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

    Tigers vs. Yankees: Pubic Bettors Love New York

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 69% of bets are on the Yankees’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Vierling hits two-run home run

    Matt Vierling went 2-for-3 with a two-run homer and a sac fly against the Cardinals on Wednesday. The homer was on a truly awful curveball from Miles Mikolas. That was the third hardest-hit ball of the game. His first-inning single was the second hardest at 109.9 mph, trailing only a Willson Contreras homer. Vierling has always shown ample power, but he’s lifting the ball more often this year and he’s off to a nice start at .282/.311/.447. The Tigers will likely want to keep him in the lineup regularly after Gio Urshela returns.

    Soto hits triple in loss to Orioles

    Juan Soto went 2-for-4 with a triple in a loss Thursday to the Orioles. A day after Soto stole two bases, Soto showed off his wheels again with his first triple of the season, and first as a member of the Yankees. Speed kills. Soto also singled and has forged an outstanding slash of .331/.441/.589 to begin his campaign.

    Tigers are 7-3 SU in their last 10 games

    Yankees are 10-3 SU in their last 13 games against Detroit

    Tigers are 11-4 SU in their last 15 games on the road

    Yankees are 8-1 SU in their last 9 games when playing at home against Detroit

    Tigers vs. Yankees MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The under is 8-3 in the Yankees’ last 11 home games and is 8-3 in their last 11 games against American League opponents. On the other side, the under is 12-5 in the Tigers’ last 17 games against the Yankees and is 13-5 in their last 18 games against an opponent from the American League East.

    Tigers vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7.5

