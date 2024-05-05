Tigers vs. Yankees MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Detroit Tigers remain in the Bronx to face the New York Yankees in a matinee showdown at 1:35 PM ET on Sunday afternoon in Game 3 of a three-game set. Can the Tigers win the game outright as money-line road underdogs? Keep reading for our Tigers vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Tarik Skubal (DET) vs. Nestor Cortes (NYY)

The Detroit Tigers are 18-15 straight up this year. Detroit is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Tigers are 15-18 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees are 22-13 straight up this year. New York is 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 16-19 ATS this season.

Game Matchup and Betting Odds

911 Detroit Tigers (+105) at 912 New York Yankees (-125); o/u 6.5

1:35 PM ET, Sunday, May 5, 2024

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, New York

Tigers vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 95% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Detroit Tigers DFS Spin

Tigers third baseman Matt Vierling had a solid game in his team’s 5-3 road loss to the Yankees on Saturday. In that contest, the St. Louis native went 2 for 4 with a triple, a run scored, and an RBI. Vierling is slashing .289/.316/.467 this season with 3 homers and 11 RBIs on the campaign. Matt Vierling is 10 for 29 (.345 batting average) against left-handed pitching this season, so he could be an intriguing DFS play against Yankees southpaw starter Nestor Cortes on Sunday.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees centerfielder Aaron Judge was integral to his club’s 5-3 win over the Tigers on Saturday. The 6’7” 282-pound California native went 2 for 4 with a double, 2 runs scored, and an RBI. For the season, Judge is slashing just .209/.340/.403 but he does have 13 extra-base hits (6 homers, 7 doubles) in 2024. Against Detroit starter Tarik Skubal, Judge is 3 for 8 (.375 batting average) with a double, a home run, and an RBI on his ledger. You might have to pay a premium in DFS, but it may be worth it because Aaron Judge could be in for a big day at the dish on Sunday afternoon.

Tigers vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Detroit is 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games against New York.

Detroit is 2-3 straight up in their last 5 games overall.

New York is 10-5 straight up at home this season.

New York is 12-9 straight up after a win this season.

Tigers vs. Yankees MLB Betting Prediction

Tigers starter Tarik Skubal is having a great start to the season. The lefty from Hayward, California is 4-0 this year with a 1.72 ERA, and a WHIP of 0.74. The catch is, he’s mostly been feasting on lower competition. Four of Skubal’s starts came against the Royals, Twins, White Sox, and Athletics. The Yankees are a different story.

New York is in the top 10 in MLB in both runs scored and OPS this season, and of the players on their roster that have faced Skubal before, they’ve combined to hit .316 against him with an OPS of .945. The Yankees have already beaten the Tigers twice in this series, and I like them to make it three in a row on Sunday. I’m taking New York on the money line at home in this one.

MLB Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -125