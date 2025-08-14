Tigers vs. Twins MLB Prediction: Will Skubal lead Detroit to runline win?

On Thursday, August 14, the Tigers (69-51) head north to take on the Twins (56-63) at Target Field in Minneapolis. The first pitch is set for 7:40 p.m. ET. Detroit is the betting favorite at approximately –130 on the moneyline, while Minnesota is around +110. The over/under stands at 8.5 runs. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Tigers vs. Twins matchup?

Tigers vs. Twins Game Info

Detroit Tigers at New York Mets

7:40 p.m. ET, Thursday, August 14, 2025

Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

Tigers vs. Twins Public Betting & Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Tigers are -205 moneyline favorites to beat the Twins. The Twins are +170 underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 7.5 runs.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting data page shows that the majority of public bettors are on the Tigers.

Pitcher Matchup

On the mound, the Tigers send their ace Tarik Skubal. He continues to solidify his status as one of baseball’s premier pitchers this season. He has been named to the All-Star Game. His early-season dominance—including a complete-game shutout and his top-tier rate stats—has kept him in the Cy Young conversation.

Opposite him, Bailey Ober takes the hill for the Twins. Although detailed 2025 numbers aren’t available in the sources I could access, his 2024 season was solid. He held a 12-9 record with a 3.98 ERA across 178.2 innings. This ranked him among the Twins’ more reliable starters.

Team context adds flavor to the matchup. Detroit boasts a strong record and features multiple All-Stars. Meanwhile, Minnesota trails below .500, trying to stay competitive as the season heads deeper into August.

Tigers vs. Twins Betting Prediction

This promises to be a close, high-scoring affair. Skubal’s presence gives Detroit a slight edge, but Ober’s consistency and the Twins’ home comforts shouldn’t be underestimated.

With Detroit’s ace on the mound and a slightly stronger record, the Tigers hold a narrow edge. However, the Twins should push them hard behind Ober’s steadiness and home-field environment. Expect a competitive, run-filled game, with Detroit just sneaking out on top.

Tigers vs. Twins MLB PREDICTION: DETROIT TIGERS -1.5