Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Tigers vs. Royals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Tigers vs. Royals
    Apr 8, 2023; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson (20) hits a sacrifice fly to score a run in the fourth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Comerica Park. Mandatory Credit: Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

    With Reese Olson set to oppose Michael Wacha in Monday night’s Tigers vs. Royals pitching matchup, what’s the best play tonight at 7:40 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    963 Detroit Tigers (+100) at 964 Kansas City Royals (-118); o/u 8.5

    7:40 p.m. ET, Monday, May 20, 2024

    Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO

    Tigers vs. Royals: Bettors Favoring Tampa Bay

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Royals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Torkelson clubs third home run of season

    Spencer Torkelson clubbed his third home run of the season on Sunday afternoon, but it wasn’t enough to power the Tigers past the Diamondbacks in Arizona. The 24-year-old slugger got the Tigers on the board in the third inning, crushing a 428-foot (106.5 mph EV) solo shot off of Jordan Montgomery in the third inning. He also reached on a fielder’s choice in the seventh inning and scored on an RBI triple off the bat of Kerry Carpenter that was nearly an inside-the-park home run. Torkelson finished the afternoon 1-for-4 and is now hitting .227/.291/.360 with three long balls and 17 RBI.

    Garcia hits two doubles in win

    Maikel Garcia went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI, two runs scored, and a stolen base on Sunday against the A’s. Garcia has turned it on of late with hits in 19 of his last 21 games. The stolen base was also his 11th of the season, good for sixth most in the league. His strong contact quality and swing decisions point to his hot run continuing. Hitting ahead of Bobby Witt Jr. helps too.

    The total has gone OVER in 8 of Detroit’s last 11 games

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of Kansas City’s last 7 games

    The total has gone OVER in 9 of Detroit’s last 12 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Kansas City’s last 7 games against an opponent in the American League

    Tigers vs. Royals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Detroit. The Tigers are 9-2 in their last 11 games against the Royals, are 4-1 in their last five games playing at Kauffman Stadium and are 22-8 in their last 30 games when facing a divisional opponent.

    Tigers vs. Royals MLB Playoffs Prediction: DETROIT TIGERS +100

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com