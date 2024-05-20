Tigers vs. Royals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Reese Olson set to oppose Michael Wacha in Monday night’s Tigers vs. Royals pitching matchup, what’s the best play tonight at 7:40 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

963 Detroit Tigers (+100) at 964 Kansas City Royals (-118); o/u 8.5

7:40 p.m. ET, Monday, May 20, 2024

Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Tigers vs. Royals: Bettors Favoring Tampa Bay

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Royals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Torkelson clubs third home run of season

Spencer Torkelson clubbed his third home run of the season on Sunday afternoon, but it wasn’t enough to power the Tigers past the Diamondbacks in Arizona. The 24-year-old slugger got the Tigers on the board in the third inning, crushing a 428-foot (106.5 mph EV) solo shot off of Jordan Montgomery in the third inning. He also reached on a fielder’s choice in the seventh inning and scored on an RBI triple off the bat of Kerry Carpenter that was nearly an inside-the-park home run. Torkelson finished the afternoon 1-for-4 and is now hitting .227/.291/.360 with three long balls and 17 RBI.

Garcia hits two doubles in win

Maikel Garcia went 2-for-4 with two doubles, two RBI, two runs scored, and a stolen base on Sunday against the A’s. Garcia has turned it on of late with hits in 19 of his last 21 games. The stolen base was also his 11th of the season, good for sixth most in the league. His strong contact quality and swing decisions point to his hot run continuing. Hitting ahead of Bobby Witt Jr. helps too.

Tigers vs. Royals MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 8 of Detroit’s last 11 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of Kansas City’s last 7 games

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Detroit’s last 12 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Kansas City’s last 7 games against an opponent in the American League

Tigers vs. Royals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Detroit. The Tigers are 9-2 in their last 11 games against the Royals, are 4-1 in their last five games playing at Kauffman Stadium and are 22-8 in their last 30 games when facing a divisional opponent.

Tigers vs. Royals MLB Playoffs Prediction: DETROIT TIGERS +100