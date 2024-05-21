Close Menu
    MLB Articles

    Tigers vs. Royals MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Tigers vs. Royals

    The red-hot Royals blasted the Tigers on Monday night in the series opener between the squads. With Casey Mize opposing Alec Marsh in Tuesday night’s Tigers vs. Royals matchup, what’s the best bet for the second game of this series at 7:40 p.m. ET?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    917 Detroit Tigers (-108) at 918 Kansas City Royals (-108); o/u 9

    7:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 21, 2024

    Kauffman Stadium, Kansas City, MO

    Tigers vs. Royals: Bettors Love Kansas City

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 72% of bets are on the Royals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Carpenter has two-hit night vs. KC

    Kerry Carpenter went 2-for-3 with a double, a solo home run, a sacrifice, two runs scored and two RBI against the Royals on Monday. The home run was Carpenter’s sixth of the season. He’s hitting .285 with an .893 OPS with the majority of his at-bats coming against right-handed pitching. It can certainly be frustrating for fantasy managers when Carpenter is on the bench against left-handed starters or gets pinch-hit for late in games. He was 16-for-68 (.235) against left-handed pitchers in 2023, though, so it’s hard to argue the logic even on nights when it’s readily apparent that Carpenter is the Tigers’ best offensive weapon.

    Perez hits home run in win over Tigers

    Salvador Perez went 2-for-4 with a solo home run against the Tigers on Monday. The home run was Perez’ ninth of the season. It came in the sixth inning off Tigers reliever Joey Wentz. Perez is now 16-for-41 (.390) against left-handed pitchers this season. He’s hitting an incredible .341 overall. The 34-year-old is a career .269 hitter and has never even hit .300 in a single-season where he’s played at least 100 games.

    The total has gone OVER in 9 of Detroit’s last 12 games

    The total has gone OVER in 9 of Detroit’s last 11 games on the road

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 5 of Detroit’s last 6 games against an opponent in the American League

    The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Kansas City’s last 10 games against an opponent in the American League Central Division

    Tigers vs. Royals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Kansas City. The Royals are 9-3 in their last 12 games overall, are 10-3 in their last 13 home games and are 8-3 in their last 11 games when facing an opponent from the American League. On the other side, the Tigers are just 3-8 in their last 11 road games, are 2-8 in their last 10 games against an American League opponent and have dropped four out of their last five games when playing as the underdog.

    Tigers vs. Royals MLB Playoffs Prediction: KANSAS CITY ROYALS -108

