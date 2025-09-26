Tigers vs. Red Sox Prediction: Can Detroit get back on track?

The Detroit Tigers head to Boston to face the Red Sox at 7:10 PM ET on Friday night on Apple TV+. It’s the first game of a three-game set. Can the Red Sox win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Tigers vs. Red Sox betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Casey Mize (DET) vs. Kyle Harrison (BOS)

The Detroit Tigers are 86-73 straight up this year. They are 2-8 straight up in their last 10 games. The Tigers are 72-87 ATS this season.

The Boston Red Sox are 87-72 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 81-78 ATS this season.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Game Matchup and Betting Odds

967 Detroit Tigers (+100) at 968 Boston Red Sox (-120); o/u 8.5

7:10 PM ET, Friday, September 26, 2025

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

TV: Apple TV+

Tigers vs. Red Sox Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Red Sox money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Detroit Tigers DFS Spin

Tigers designated hitter Jahmai Jones went yard in his team’s 4-2 win over the Guardians on Thursday night. In that game, the former New York Yankee went 1 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Jones is hitting .276 with 7 homers, 19 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .923 across 123 at-bats. Jahmai Jones is hitting .333 with an OPS of 1.068 over his last 30 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Friday.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story drove in his club’s only run in their 6-1 loss to the Blue Jays on Thursday night. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, the 2-time Silver Slugger Award winner went 1 for 4 with a single and an RBI. Story is hitting .267 with 25 homers, 96 RBIs, 31 steals, and an OPS of .751 in 604 at-bats this year. The 2-time All-Star is batting .303 with an OPS of .862 over his last 30 games. That fact makes Trevor Story worth a look in DFS on Friday.

Tigers vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

Detroit is 6-1 straight up in their last 7 games against Boston.

Detroit is 40-38 straight up as the road team this season.

The under is 41-34-3 in Boston’s home games this season.

The over is 43-34-1 in Detroit’s road games this season.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Betting Prediction

I like Detroit in this matchup, largely due to their starting pitcher, Casey Mize. In 27 starts spanning 142.2 innings this year, the big right-hander is 14-6 with a 3.91 ERA, a 1.28 WHIP, a 3.6 strikeout-to-walk ratio, an 8.3 K/9, and a .264 opponent batting average. Perhaps most importantly, the Tigers are 18-9 straight up in Casey Mize’s starts this year. For that reason, among others, I’m taking Detroit here. The pick is the Tigers +100 on the money line over the Red Sox at Bovada.lv.

Tigers vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Prediction: DETROIT TIGERS +100