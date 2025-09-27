Tigers vs. Red Sox Prediction: Can Detroit finish strong?

The Detroit Tigers remain in Boston to face the Red Sox at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday afternoon on MLB.TV. It’s the second game of a three-game set. Can the Red Sox win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Tigers vs. Red Sox betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Undecided (DET) vs. Connelly Early (BOS)

The Detroit Tigers are 86-74 straight up this year. They are 1-9 straight up in their last 10 games. The Tigers are 73-87 ATS this season.

The Boston Red Sox are 88-72 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 81-79 ATS this season.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Game Matchup and Betting Odds

907 Detroit Tigers (+115) at 908 Boston Red Sox (-130); o/u 8.5

4:10 PM ET, Saturday, September 27, 2025

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

TV: MLB.TV

Tigers vs. Red Sox Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 56% of public bettors are currently backing the Red Sox money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Detroit Tigers DFS Spin

Tigers first baseman Spencer Torkelson reached base 3 times in his team’s 4-3 loss to the Red Sox on Friday night. In that game, the #1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft went 2 for 4 with 2 singles and a walk. For the season, Torkelson is hitting .242 with 31 homers, 78 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .795 across 559 at-bats. Spencer Torkelson is batting .310 with an OPS of .868 over his last 15 games, making him an interesting DFS option on Saturday.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox center fielder Cedanne Rafaela had a big day at the dish in his team’s 4-3 win over the Tigers on Friday. Hitting out of the #6 spot in the lineup, the Willemstad, Curacao, native went 2 for 4 with a double, a triple, and an RBI. The RBI for Rafaela was a walk-off triple that secured the win for the Red Sox. In 154 games this season, Cedanne Rafaela is hitting .247 with 16 homers, 63 RBIs, 19 steals, and an OPS of .704 across 539 at-bats. The 25-year-old right-handed hitter is batting .423 with an OPS of 1.118 over his last 7 games. That fact makes Cedanne Rafaela worth a look in DFS on Saturday.

Tigers vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

Detroit is 2-12 straight up in their last 14 games overall.

Detroit is 15-18 straight up as a road underdog this season.

Boston is 50-37 straight up after a win this season.

Boston is 7-4 straight up in their last 11 games overall.

Tigers vs. Red Sox Betting Prediction

I like Boston in this matchup. A few numbers will illustrate why. The Red Sox are 38-26 straight up as a home favorite and 58-41 straight up as a favorite this year. What’s more, Boston is 62-50 straight up in American League games and 56-52 straight up in non-division games in 2025. And finally, the Red Sox are 71-61 straight up when playing on no rest and 79-67 when playing an opponent on equal rest this season. The pick is Boston -130 on the money line over Detroit at Bovada.lv.

Tigers vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Prediction: BOSTON RED SOX -130