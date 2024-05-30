Tigers vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Tigers vs. Red Sox series begins at 7:10 p.m. ET on Thursday night. With Jack Flaherty set to oppose Nick Pivetta in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in tonight’s game from Fenway Park?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

963 Detroit Tigers (-102) at 964 Boston Red Sox (-116); o/u 7.5

7:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 30, 2024

American Family Field, Milwaukee, WI

Tigers vs. Red Sox: Public Bettors leaning towards Boston

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Red Sox’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Vierling homers for fourth time in last three games

Matt Vierling homered for the fourth time in his last three games on Wednesday, but it wasn’t enough to lead the Tigers past the Pirates in the second game of Wednesday’s doubleheader. After belting a pair of home runs — including a walk-off — on Sunday, and crushing a three-run shot in the first game on Wednesday, Vierling tagged Paul Skenes for a 373-foot solo shot in the sixth inning of the nightcap. He finished the afternoon 1-for-4 and is now slashing an impressive .289/.320/.503 to go along with seven homers and 28 RBI on the season

Wong collects two hits, scores Boston’s lone run

Connor Wong went 2-for-4 and scored the Red Sox’ lone run in Wednesday night’s loss to the Orioles. Wong smacked a one-out single off of Corbin Burnes in the opening inning and took second on a throwing error by Colton Cowser. He then went to third on an errant pickoff throw and scored the game’s first run on a ground ball off the bat of Dominic Smith. That would be the extent of the Red Sox’ offense though. With his two-hit attack, the 28-year-old backstop is now slashing .329/.368/.471 with five homers, 19 RBI and a stolen base on the season

Tigers vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Boston’s last 15 games against Detroit

Over/Under has gone OVER in 10 of Detroit’s last 11 games on the road

The total has gone UNDER in 17 of Boston’s last 23 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 9 of Detroit’s last 12 games against an opponent in the American League

Tigers vs. Red Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Boston. The Red Sox are 10-1 in their last 11 games against the Tigers and have won nine out of their last 11 games versus Detroit at Fenway Park. On the other side, the Tigers are just 3-10 in their last 13 road games, are 17-47 in their last 64 games against an American League East Division opponent and are 4-10 in their last 14 games when listed as an underdog.

Tigers vs. Red Sox MLB Playoffs Prediction: BOSTON RED SOX -116