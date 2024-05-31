Close Menu
    Tigers vs. Red Sox MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony Rome
    Tigers vs. Red Sox

    The Tigers vs. Red Sox series continues from Fenway Park on Friday night at 7:10 p.m. ET. With Kenta Maeda set to oppose Tanner Houck in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet tonight from Boston?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    911 Detroit Tigers (+136) at 912 Boston Red Sox (-162); o/u 8.5

    7:10 p.m. ET, Friday, May 31, 2024

    Fenway Park, Boston, MA

    Tigers vs. Red Sox: Public Bettors backing Boston

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Red Sox’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Greene homers and walks in Tigers’ win

    Riley Greene homered and walked in a victory over the Red Sox on Thursday. That was the first homer for Greene since May 6. It was a two-run shot off Chris Martin that doubled the Tigers’ lead to 4-0. After a great April the 23-year-old has scuffled considerably in May, but there’s no denying that Greene has the talent to be an upper-echelon fantasy contributor.

    Yoshida begins to take swings

    Masataka Yoshida (thumb) began taking swings off a tee earlier this week. Yoshida was able to avoid surgery on his left thumb, but has been completely shut down from hitting for the last few weeks. The 30-year-old is going to need plenty of time to ramp-up his hitting progression, so fantasy managers shouldn’t expect him back for at least a few weeks, if not longer.

    The total has gone OVER in 15 of Detroit’s last 21 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 12 of Boston’s last 16 games against Detroit

    Over/Under has gone OVER in 10 of Detroit’s last 12 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 18 of Boston’s last 24 games at home

    Tigers vs. Red Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Detroit. The Tigers are 5-1 in their last six games overall, have won four out of their last five league games and are 4-1 in their last five matchups versus American League East opponents. On the other side, the Red Sox are just 2-5 in their last seven games overall, are 1-5 in their last six games at Fenway and are 3-10 in their last 13 games when facing an opponent from the American League Central.

    Tigers vs. Red Sox MLB Playoffs Prediction: DETROIT TIGERS +136

