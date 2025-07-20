Tigers vs. Rangers Prediction: Can Detroit rebound on Sunday?

The Detroit Tigers remain in Texas to face the Rangers at 7:10 PM ET. It’s Sunday Night Baseball on ESPN and the final game of a three-game set. Can the Rangers win the game outright as money-line home underdogs? Keep reading for our Tigers vs. Rangers betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Tarik Skubal (DET) vs. Nathan Eovaldi (TEX)

The Detroit Tigers are 59-40 straight up this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Tigers are 50-49 ATS this season.

The Texas Rangers are 50-49 straight up this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Rangers are 53-46 ATS this season.

Tigers vs. Rangers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

963 Detroit Tigers (-188) at 964 Texas Rangers (+155); o/u 6.5

7:10 PM ET, Sunday, July 20, 2025

Globe Life Field, Arlington, TX

TV: ESPN

Tigers vs. Rangers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 75% of public bettors are currently backing the Tigers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Detroit Tigers DFS Spin

Tigers designated hitter Riley Greene drove in his team’s only run in their 4-1 loss to the Rangers on Saturday night. In that game, the 2-time All-Star went 1 for 4 with a home run, an RBI, and a run scored. For the season, Greene is hitting .281 with 25 homers, 79 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .874 across 374 at-bats. Riley Greene is batting .302 with a .977 OPS in night games this season, making him an intriguing DFS play for Sunday night’s contest.

Texas Rangers DFS Spin

Rangers shortstop Corey Seager drove in 25% of his team’s runs in their 4-1 win over the Tigers on Saturday. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, the 5-time All-Star went 1 for 4 with a single and an RBI. Seager is hitting .265 with 13 homers, 33 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .839 in 249 at-bats this year. The 2-time World Series MVP is hitting .339 with an OPS of 1.063 over his last 15 games. That fact makes Corey Seager worth a look in most DFS formats on Sunday.

Tigers vs. Rangers MLB Betting Trends

Detroit is 23-16 straight up after a loss this season.

Detroit is an MLB-best 27-22 straight up in road games this season.

Texas is 17-32 straight up as an underdog this season.

Texas is 6-12 straight up as a home underdog this season.

Tigers vs. Rangers Betting Prediction

Detroit has been scuffling of late. The Tigers are currently mired in a 6-game losing streak. Luckily for them, 2024 AL Cy Young Award winner Tarik Skubal is set to take the hill on Sunday night. Skubal has been one of the best pitchers in baseball this season after winning the pitching Triple Crown last year. In 19 starts spanning 121.0 innings this year, the big lefty is 10-3 with a 2.23 ERA, a 0.83 WHIP, a 9.6 strikeout-to-walk ratio, an 11.4 K/9, and a .193 opponent batting average. Perhaps most importantly, the Tigers are 14-5 straight up in games that Tarik Skubal has started this season. Someone is going to pull Detroit out of the funk that they’re currently in, and I think it’s going to be Tarik Skubal on Sunday. The pick is Detroit -188 on the money line over Texas at Bovada.lv.

Tigers vs. Rangers MLB Betting Prediction: DETROIT TIGERS -188