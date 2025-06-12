Tigers vs. Orioles MLB Prediction : Will Detroit post a runline win?

On Thursday, June 12, 2025, the Detroit Tigers will face the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. The starting pitching matchup features Tigers’ ace Tarik Skubal against Orioles right-hander Dean Kremer. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Tigers vs. Orioles matchup?

Tigers vs. Orioles Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Tigers are -179 moneyline favorites to beat the Orioles, who are +150 moneyline underdogs. The total for tonight’s game sits at 8 runs.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting information shows that public bettors are backing Detroit tonight in Baltimore.

Starting Pitcher

Tarik Skubal (DET)

Skubal enters the game with a 6–2 record and a 2.16 ERA over 83.1 innings pitched this season. He has been dominant, striking out 105 batters while allowing only seven walks, resulting in a 0.82 WHIP. Skubal’s impressive control and strikeout ability have made him a strong Cy Young contender. In his last outing, he delivered 7 2/3 innings against the Chicago Cubs, extending his league-best stretch by allowing only one run while striking out six and walking none.

Dean Kremer (BAL)

Kremer has a 5-6 record with a 4.98 ERA over 72.1 innings this season. He has struck out 53 batters and walked 19, posting a 1.41 WHIP. While his ERA is elevated, Kremer has shown flashes of effectiveness, including a strong performance against the Phillies earlier this season.

Tigers vs. Orioles Prediction

The Tigers’ offense has been bolstered by Riley Greene, who has been projected to exceed 1.5 total bases in recent matchups due to favorable matchups against opposing pitchers. With Skubal’s elite pitching and the Tigers’ offensive support, they are well-positioned to secure a victory.

Given Skubal’s dominance on the mound and the Tigers’ offensive capabilities, Detroit is favored to win this matchup.

MLB PREDICTION: DETROIT TIGERS -1.5