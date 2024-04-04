Tigers vs. Mets MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

After two straight days of rain postponements, it finally looks the Tigers vs. Mets matchup will continue with a double-header on Thursday. Will the Mets take Game 1 of today’s double-header? Or are the Tigers the better bet as a road dog?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

959 Detroit Tigers (+110) at 960 New York Mets (-130); o/u 7

12:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, April 4, 2024

Citi Field, New York, NY

Tigers vs. Mets: Bettors leaning towards New York

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 51% of bets are on the Mets’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Kelly slugs home run vs. Mets on Monday

Carson Kelly slugged a three-run homer on Monday, lifting the Tigers to a 5-0 win over the Mets in a 10-inning marathon. Kelly put the cherry on top of Detroit’s five-run outburst in the 10th inning, after both teams completed nine scoreless innings to open the contest, with a three-run shot off Mets reliever Michael Tonkin. It was his first round-tripper of the season.

Senga plays catch on back-to-back days

Kodai Senga (shoulder) played catch on back-to-back days this week. Mets manager Carlos Mendoza said Tuesday that Senga is “slowly moving in the right direction.” He’s yet to progress to throwing off a bullpen mound yet and isn’t expected to be ready to make his season debut until at least mid-to-late May. The 31-year-old righty has been on the shelf since the early stages of spring training recovering from a right shoulder strain.

Tigers vs. Mets MLB Betting Trends

DETROIT is 82-84 (+18.9 Units) against the money line in all games over the last 2 seasons

NY METS are 74-91 (-33.4 Units) against the money line in all games over the last 2 seasons

DETROIT is 1-0 (+1.3 Units) against NY METS this season

1 of 1 games in this series have gone UNDER THE TOTAL this season

Tigers vs. Mets MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Detroit. Casey Mize will toe the rubber for the Tigers in the first game of today’s double-header and he’s coming off a hell of a spring. He finished with a 3-1 record and a 2.21 ERA to go along with a 20/9 strikeout-to-walk ratio in 20 1/3 innings in exhibition play. While spring training numbers can be misleading, Mize’s stock is clearly up. At 0-4 to start the new season, we cannot say the same for the Mets.

Tigers vs. Mets MLB Playoffs Prediction: DETROIT TIGERS +110