Tigers vs. Mariners MLB Playoffs Prediction: Will the Tigers open the ALDS with a win?

The Detroit Tigers head to Seattle to face the Mariners at 8:38 PM ET on Saturday night on FS1. It’s Game 1 of the American League Division Series. Can the Tigers win the game outright as money-line road underdogs? Keep reading for our Tigers vs. Mariners betting prediction.

The best-of-5 series is tied 0-0.

Projected starting pitchers: Troy Melton (DET) vs. George Kirby (SEA)

The Detroit Tigers went 87-75 straight up during the regular season this year. They are 4-6 straight up in their last 10 games. The Tigers are 75-90 ATS this season.

The Seattle Mariners went 90-72 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mariners are 69-93 ATS this season.

Tigers vs. Mariners Game Matchup and Betting Odds

933 Detroit Tigers (+181) at 934 Seattle Mariners (-220); o/u 7.5

8:38 PM ET, Saturday, October 4, 2025

T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

TV: FS1

Tigers vs. Mariners Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 82% of public bettors are currently backing the Mariners money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Detroit Tigers DFS Spin

Tigers right fielder Wenceel Perez drove in multiple runs in his team’s 6-3 win over the Guardians on Thursday afternoon in Game 3 of the American League Wild Card Series. In that game, the 25-year-old switch-hitter went 1 for 5 with a single, 2 RBIs, and a run scored. During the regular season, Perez hit .244 with 13 homers, 43 RBIs, 8 steals, and an OPS of .738 across 344 at-bats. Wenceel Perez is batting .384 with an OPS of 1.332 when he’s ahead in the count this season, making him a fascinating DFS option on Saturday.

Seattle Mariners DFS Spin

Mariners designated hitter Cal Raleigh reached base twice in his club’s 6-1 loss to the Dodgers last Sunday on the final day of the regular season. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the lineup, the 2024 Platinum Glove Award winner went 1 for 3 with a single and a walk. Across 596 regular-season at-bats, Raleigh hit .247 with 60 homers, 125 RBIs, 14 steals, and an OPS of .948. The 2025 MLB home run leader is batting .316 with an OPS of 1.181 over his last 15 games. That fact makes Cal Raleigh worthy of DFS consideration on Saturday.

Tigers vs. Mariners MLB Betting Trends

Detroit is 0-4 straight up in their last 4 games against Seattle.

Detroit is 16-19 straight up when playing with the rest disadvantage since the start of the 2021 season.

Seattle is 19-11 straight up when playing with the rest advantage since the start of the 2021 season.

Seattle is 6-4 straight up when playing on 4+ days of rest since the start of the 2021 season.

Tigers vs. Mariners Betting Prediction

I like Seattle in this matchup. A few stats will underscore why. The Mariners are 38-33 straight up after a loss and 51-30 straight up as the home team this year. What’s more, Seattle is 66-50 straight up as a favorite and 44-26 straight up as a home favorite in 2025. And finally, the Mariners are 17-4 straight up in their last 21 games overall. The pick is Seattle -220 on the money line over Detroit at Bovada.lv.

Tigers vs. Mariners MLB Playoffs Betting Prediction: SEATTLE MARINERS -220