    Stars vs. Golden Knights Game 4 NHL Playoffs Odds & Prediction

    Stars vs. Golden Knights

    The road team has cashed in every game in the Stars vs. Golden Knights series thus far. That said, will the home side finally come through when these two teams meet at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, NV on Monday night?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    043 Dallas Stars (-125) at 044 Vegas Golden Knights (+104); o/u 5.5

    9:30 p.m. ET, Monday, April 29, 2024

    T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV

    TV: ESPN

    Stars vs. Golden Knights Game 4: Public Bettors Backing Underdog

    As of this writing, our NHL Public Betting Page shows that 66% of bets are on the Golden Knights’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided to get the most up-to-date public betting information.

    Oettinger steady in Game 3 victory for Dallas

    Jake Oettinger allowed two goals on 34 shots in Saturday’s 3-2 overtime win over the Golden Knights in Game 3. The two goals came in a span of 3:10 during the second period. Other than that, Oettinger was solid in a game that saw the Stars control the pace of play without faltering late in periods as they had earlier in the series. He’s won one of three playoff outings while allowing eight goals on 74 shots in that span. The 25-year-old will need to continue playing well to give the Stars a chance to even the series in Monday’s Game 4.

    Eichel scores short-handed goal in OT loss

    Jack Eichel scored a shorthanded goal on six shots in Saturday’s 3-2 overtime loss to the Stars in Game 3. Eichel’s goal in the second period tied the game at 2-2. After finishing the regular season with a four-game point spree (two goals, three assists), the 27-year-old has two tallies and three assists during a three-game point streak to begin the playoffs. The star center has added eight hits, 11 shots on net and a plus-3 rating in the postseason as he continues to be the centerpiece of the Vegas offense.

    The total has gone UNDER in 21 of Dallas’ last 29 games

    Over/Under has gone UNDER in 4 of Vegas’ last 5 games

    The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Dallas’ last 14 games on the road

    The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Vegas’ last 7 games when playing at home against Dallas

    Stars vs. Golden Knights Game 4 Betting Prediction

    Take Vegas. The Golden Knights are 5-2 in their last seven games overall, are 8-3 in their last 11 home games and are 26-11 in their last 37 games against an opponent from the Central Division. On the other side, the Stars are just 3-9 in their last 12 games versus the Golden Knights, who are clearly the better team in this series despite their Game 3 loss. No disrespect to Dallas, but I’m not sure why they’re an underdog tonight at home.  

    Stars vs. Golden Knights Game 4 Prediction: VEGAS GOLDEN KNIGHTS +104

