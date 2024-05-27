Royals vs. Twins MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Alec Marsh set to oppose Joe Ryan in Monday’s Royals vs. Twins matchup at 2:10 p.m. ET, what’s the best bet today from Target Field in Minnesota?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

917 Kansas City Royals (+134) at 918 Minnesota Twins (-158); o/u 8

2:10 p.m. ET, Monday, May 27, 2024

Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

Royals vs. Twins: Public Bettors Leaning Kansas City

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 57% of bets are on the Orioles’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Witt Jr. hits home run vs. Rays

Bobby Witt Jr. went 2-for-5 with a home run on Sunday against the Rays. Both of Witt’s hits in this one had at least a 110 MPH exit velocity as he continued to hit the ball with imposing authority. Few hitters in baseball are swinging it better than Witt who has four home runs and 13 RBI in his last seven games. He’s fully ascended into super-stardom and has an argument for the most valuable hitter in fantasy baseball.

Correa starting to heat up with another two hits

Carlos Correa went 2-for-4 with a double, RBI, and run scored on Sunday against the Rangers. Don’t look now, but Correa is quietly putting together a strong season. He’s hitting .279 with an .833 OPS, good for about 40% better than league average, with the batted ball quality to match. He’s also running the highest BB% of his career and once again looks like a solid run producer in the middle of the Twins’ lineup.

Royals vs. Twins MLB Betting Trends

Royals are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games.

Twins are 13-1 SU in their last 14 games when playing at home against Kansas City.

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Minnesota’s last 12 games against an opponent in the American League.

Royals are 1-13 SU in their last 14 games when playing on the road against Minnesota.

Royals vs. Twins MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Kansas City. The Royals are 17-7 in their last 24 games overall, which includes a mark of 8-1 over their last nine contests. They’re also 15-6 in their last 21 games against the rest of the American League and are 11-3 in their last 14 games against a divisional opponent. On the other side, the Twins are 3-8 in their last 11 games against an American League opponent.

Royals vs. Twins MLB Playoffs Prediction: KANSAS CITY ROYALS +134