Royals vs. Twins MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Royals vs. Twins series wraps up at 1:10 p.m. ET on Thursday. With Brady Singer set to oppose Chris Paddack in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet today from Target Field?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

959 Kansas City Royals (+110) at 960 Minnesota Twins (-130); o/u 8

1:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 30, 2024

Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

Royals vs. Twins: Public Bettors Leaning Kansas City

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Royals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Velazquez hits two home runs in win vs. Twins

Nelson Velázquez went 2-for-4 with two home runs, three RBI, and two runs scored in a win over the Twins on Wednesday night. Velázquez took Bailey Ober deep twice with one soaring an estimated 437 feet. He’s often been a streaky player and perhaps this is the start of his next hot streak.

Castro collects three hits, including a double

Willi Castro went 3-for-4 with a double and a run scored in a loss to the Royals on Wednesday night. The Twins struggled to sustain offense against Seth Lugo and the Royals’ bullpen as Castro was the only member of the lineup with multiple hits. He hadn’t recorded a base knock in four games and has a .258 batting average with four home runs and seven stolen bases on the season.

Royals vs. Twins MLB Betting Trends

Royals are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games

Twins are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games

Royals are 5-17 SU in their last 22 games when playing on the road against Minnesota

Twins are 6-2 SU in their last 8 games played in May

Royals vs. Twins MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 5-2 in the Royals’ last seven games versus the Twins and is 12-5 in Kansas City’s last 17 games when listed as the underdog. On the other side, the under is 5-2 in the Twins’ last seven games overall, is 7-2 in their last nine home games and is 10-3 in their last 13 games when facing an opponent from the American League.

Royals vs. Twins MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8