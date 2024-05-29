Royals vs. Twins MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Royals vs. Twins series continues with a 7:40 p.m. ET matchup from Target Field on Wednesday night. With Seth Lugo set to oppose Bailey Ober in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet tonight in Minnesota?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

917 Kansas City Royals (+110) at 918 Minnesota Twins (-130); o/u 7.5

7:40 p.m. ET, Wednesday, May 29, 2024

Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

Royals vs. Twins: Public Bettors Backing Kansas City

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 65% of bets are on the Royals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Hampson goes 1-for-3 in KC loss

Garrett Hampson went 1-for-3 with one RBI in Tuesday’s loss to the Twins. Hampson drove in the Royals’ first run of the night when he singled home Nick Loftin in the fifth inning. It was a tough evening for the Royals, as the heart of their order failed to record a hit, leaving Hampson and the lower third of the order to act as run support. Hampson has now hit safely in five straight games but is off the fantasy radar due to his lack of offensive production. He’s driven in just six runs on the year.

Miranda collects two RB in win

Jose Miranda went 1-for-4 with two RBI in Tuesday’s win over the Royals. Miranda singled in the bottom of the first two to drive in two runs and gave the Twins an early lead. He’s now driven in four runs in his last two games and has hit safely in 10 of his last 12 games played. The Twins third baseman is slashing a solid .276/.313/.447 on the month and has five homers and 16 RBI on the season.

Royals vs. Twins MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Kansas City’s last 9 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 6 of Minnesota’s last 8 games at home

The total has gone OVER in 7 of Kansas City’s last 9 games against an opponent in the American League

The total has gone UNDER in 9 of Minnesota’s last 12 games against an opponent in the American League

Royals vs. Twins MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Minnesota. The Twins are 6-1 in their last seven games overall, are 4-1 in their last five home games and are 4-1 in their last five games against an opponent from the American League. On the other side, the Royals are just 10-25 in their last 35 games versus the Twins and are 4-17 in their last 21 games played at Target Field.

Royals vs. Twins MLB Playoffs Prediction: MINNESOTA TWINS -130