    Royals vs. Twins MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Royals vs. Twins
    With Cole Ragans set to oppose Simeon Woods-Richardson in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Tuesday night’s Royals vs. Twins game? First pitch from Target Field is set for 7:40 p.m. ET.

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    967 Kansas City Royals (-120) at 968 Minnesota Twins (+102); o/u 8

    7:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, May 28, 2024

    Target Field, Minneapolis, MN

    Royals vs. Twins: Public Bettors Leaning Kansas City

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Royals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Melednez singles in loss to Twins

    MJ Melendez went 1-for-3 with a single on Monday in the Royals’ loss to the Twins. It’s been a struggle this season at the dish for Melendez as he’s batting just .179 (27-for-151) with four homers and two steals through 47 games. Perhaps the biggest concern here is that he hasn’t connected for a home run since back on April 19.

    Larnach slugs three-run homer

    Trevor Larnach slugged a three-run homer on Monday, powering the Twins to a – victory over the Royals. Larnach gave Minnesota a commanding five-run lead with a gargantuan 441-foot fifth-inning moonshot to right-center field off Royals starter Alec Marsh. It was the 27-year-old slugger’s first round-tripper since May 8. The absence of a true top-of-the-order table-setter has cracked the door open for Larnach to continue leading off against right-handed pitching, but he hasn’t produced enough yet to warrant consideration in shallow mixed leagues just yet.

    Royals are 9-3 SU in their last 12 games

    Twins are 5-1 SU in their last 6 games

    Royals are 10-24 SU in their last 34 games against Minnesota

    Twins are 14-1 SU in their last 15 games when playing at home against Kansas City

    Royals vs. Twins MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The total has gone over in seven out of the Royals’ last eight games, is 7-1 in their last eight league games and is 5-1 in their last six games when facing a divisional rival. On the other side, the total has gone over in five out of the Twins’ last seven games when playing the Royals at Kauffman Stadium.

    Royals vs. Twins MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8

