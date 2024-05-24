Royals vs. Rays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Seth Lugo set to oppose Shawn Armstrong in Friday night’s Royals vs. Rays matchup, what’s the best play on the board tonight in Tampa, FL? First pitch from Tropicana Field is set for 6:50 p.m. ET.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

965 Kansas City Royals (-120) at 966 Tampa Bay Rays (+102); o/u 7.5

6:50 p.m. ET, Friday, May 24, 2024

Tropicana Field, Tampa, FL

Royals vs. Rays: Public Leaning Towards Tampa Bay

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 55% of bets are on the Rays’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Witt Jr. collects two hits, pair of RBI

Bobby Witt Jr. went 2-for-4 with a pair of RBI on Wednesday, leading the Royals to an 8-3 victory over the Tigers. Witt did his damage in the late stages of the contest, tacking on a pair of insurance runs with a two-run double in the seventh inning. The 23-year-old fantasy superstar is on fire at the moment, batting .370 (10-for-27) with two homers and one steal over his last seven games.

Lowe could require trip to injured list

Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times reports the Rays will wait until Friday before making a decision whether Josh Lowe (side) will require a trip to the injured list. Topkin added that an injured list stint seems likely, but Tampa Bay wants to wait and see how he feels on Friday before making a final decision. Rays manager Kevin Cash delivered an ominous “not ideal” statement to reporters following Lowe’s early exit from Wednesday’s game against the Red Sox due to right side tightness. The 26-year-old five-category impact fantasy contributor dealt with a similar issue back in spring training and underwent an MRI on Thursday to determine the severity of the issue. There should be an update on his status at some point prior to Friday’s series opener against the Royals.

Royals vs. Rays MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone OVER in 4 of Kansas City’s last 5 games

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Tampa Bay’s last 10 games

Over/Under has gone OVER in 4 of Kansas City’s last 5 games against an opponent in the American League

The total has gone UNDER in 7 of Tampa Bay’s last 10 games against an opponent in the American League

Royals vs. Rays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Kansas City. The Royals are 11-3 in their last 14 games, which includes a six-game winning streak. They’re also 10-3 in their last 13 games against an opponent from the American League, are 5-1 in their last six games against a rival from the American League East and are playing an opponent in the Rays who has dropped four of its last five games.

Royals vs. Rays MLB Playoffs Prediction: KANSAS CITY ROYALS -120