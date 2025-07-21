Royals vs. Cubs Prediction: Will Chicago take series opener?

​The Kansas City Royals (48‑52) make an interleague trek to Wrigley Field, facing off against the NL Central–leading Chicago Cubs (59‑40). First pitch is scheduled for 8:05 p.m. ET, with the Cubs entering as clear favorites on their home turf. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Royals vs. Cubs matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs

8:05 p.m. ET, Monday, July 21, 2025

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Royals vs. Cubs Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Cubs are -137 moneyline favorites to beat the Royals, who are +124 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 7.5 runs.

Royals vs. Cubs Public Betting: Bettors Backing Chicago

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 60% of the bets are on the Cubs moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pitching Matchup

Chicago will hand the ball to veteran right‑hander Ryan Brasier, who boasts a sterling 1.04 ERA across 17 innings this season and has struck out 14 while walking just three. Facing him for Kansas City is rookie lefty Noah Cameron, whose impressive 2.31 ERA over 12 first-half starts has set high expectations for his Wrigley Field debut. This offers an intriguing duel between a dominant veteran and a rising rookie.

Offense & Team Momentum

The Cubs pack a punch—second in MLB with a 5.3 runs/game average, backed by 142 homers and a potent .256 batting average. Power hitters like Seiya Suzuki (26 HR), Pete Crow‑Armstrong (26 HR), Kyle Tucker (.279 avg, 18 HR), and Nico Hoerner (.288 avg) form a deep lineup. Meanwhile, Kansas City’s offense lags behind, ranking 29th in runs (3.4/game) with just 73 homers. Bobby Witt Jr. (.289 avg) and Salvador Perez (15 HR) lead the Royals, but lack the depth of Chicago’s firepower.

Team Form & Game Environment

The Cubs have been formidable at home (32–17), winning six of their last ten and cruising to a 6–1 and 6–0 sweep of Boston before the break. The Royals, meanwhile, have alternated results in Miami, bouncing back from a loss with a win on Sunday.

Royals vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

This evening’s matchup will pivot on whether the Royals’ rookie starter can navigate Wrigley’s electric atmosphere, and whether the Cubs’ lineup can crack Cameron early. Expect Chicago’s bullpen to hold serve late, while Kansas City may lean on its strong relief corps (second‑best ERA in baseball) to contain damage if Cameron departs early.

With both offenses capable of big innings but KC’s lineup lacking depth, the odds favor a mid-range scoring affair. Look for Chicago’s power hitters to capitalize in the middle frames.

Royals vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: CHICAGO CUBS -137