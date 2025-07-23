Royals vs. Cubs MLB Prediction: Will Chicago take series?

When the Kansas City Royals and Chicago Cubs kicked off their series at Wrigley Field, it was clear fireworks awaited—and they got them on Opening Night. However, with Game 2 already in the books, it’s time to shift focus to tonight’s clash (Wednesday, July 23 at 2:20 p.m. ET), following a thoroughly decisive 6–0 Cubs win. What’s the best bet in tonight’s Royals vs. Cubs matchup?

Royals vs. Cubs Game Info

Kansas City Royals at Chicago Cubs

2:20 p.m. ET, Wednesday, July 23, 2025

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Royals vs. Cubs Public Betting & Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Cubs are -142 moneyline favorites to beat the Royals, who are +120 underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 10.5 runs.

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting data page shows that the majority of public bettors are on Chicago.

What We Saw So Far

On July 21, the Royals stunned Chicago with a 12–4 rout, fueled by four home runs including two from Salvador Perez, and six unanswered runs to overcome an early 4–1 deficit . That momentum carried into Game 2, with veteran lefty Rich Hill making his return to the majors. Unfortunately for KC, Cubs ace Matthew Boyd took centre stage, delivering seven scoreless innings, shutting Hill out and sparking Chicago’s bounce-back.

Tuesday’s Pitching Rematch

Rich Hill, at 45, made a remarkable 21st-season debut but struggled to contain a sharp Cubs offense, serving up three runs (one earned) over five innings while conceding six hits and throwing 90 pitches. Meanwhile, Boyd (11–3) was masterful—allowing just four hits, one walk, and recording six strikeouts in his five-game win streak.

Offensive & Defensive Takeaways

Chicago’s bats were sparked by multi-hit games from Nico Hoerner, Matt Shaw (2 hits, 1 RBI), Pete Crow-Armstrong, Seiya Suzuki, and Carson Kelly—highlighting a lineup rolling again. They also swiped six bases off Hill, showcasing aggressive baserunning and capitalizing on defensive miscues.

The Royals, on the other hand, remain relentless—Perez’s streak of homers extended to three straight games—and rookie Noah Cameron, credited with an effective outing on Monday, looks promising despite inconsistency.

Royals vs. Cubs Betting Prediction

After trading blows—Royals big on power, Cubs even bigger on pitching—the balance swings toward Chicago tonight. Boyd’s brilliance set a high bar; if Colin Rea follows suit, the Royals will need another offensive explosion to stay in it.

Royals vs. Cubs MLB PREDICTION: CHICAGO CUBS -150