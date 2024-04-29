Royals vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Jonathan Bowlan set to oppose Yariel Rodriguez in Monday night’s Royals vs. Blue Jays matchup, what’s the smart bet tonight in Toronto? First pitch is set for 7:07 p.m. ET from Rogers Centre.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

911 Kansas City Royals (+126) at 912 Toronto Blue Jays (-148); o/u 8.5

7:07 p.m. ET, Monday, April 29, 2024

Rogers Centre, Toronto, Ontario

Royals vs. Blue Jays: Public Bettors Strongly Backing Toronto

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Blue Jays’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Garcia doubles in loss to Tigers

Maikel Garcia went 1-for-4 with a double in loss to the Tigers. It wasn’t a tremendous performance from Garcia, but the Royals had just four hits on the day. The double gave Garcia a hit in eight of his last 10 games to up his slash line to .223/.276/.384. If he was dropped after his cold stretch, you should be adding him because the 24-year-old remains a talented hitter who will play every day in Kansas City.

Kirk hits solo home run in win vs. Dodgers

Alejandro Kirk went 3-for-3 with a solo home run in a win over the Dodgers on Sunday. Well, that was sorely needed. The home run was actually Kirk’s softest hit ball of the day, leaving the bat at 99.2 mph while he also registered a 103.3 mph single and another 112.9 mph single. The big fly was Kirk’s first of the season, and he’s slashing just .206/.297/.270 with 10 RBI. Now that Danny Jansen is back, Kirk will need more performances like this to keep holding onto regular playing time.

Royals vs. Blue Jays MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 10 of Kansas City’s last 14 games

The total has gone UNDER in 11 of Toronto’s last 15 games

Royals are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games against Toronto

Blue Jays are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games when playing at home against Kansas City

Royals vs. Blue Jays MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Toronto. As mentioned in the betting trends section above, the Blue Jays have owned the Royals, especially when playing Kansas City at Rogers Centre. The Blue Jays are 20-4 in their last 24 home games versus the Royals, which includes a perfect mark of 6-0 the last six times these two teams have met at Rogers Centre. The Royals are also just 3-7 in their last 10 games against the Blue Jays and are 23-59 in their last 82 road games.

Royals vs. Blue Jays MLB Playoffs Prediction: TORONTO BLUE JAYS -148