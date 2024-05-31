Rockies vs. Dodgers Prediction

The Rockies will send Dakota Hudson to the mound for Friday’s contest against the Dodgers. The Dodgers will counter with Walker Buehler. With the Dodgers listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what is the smart bet from LA?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

907 Colorado Rockies (+250) at 908 Los Angeles Dodgers (-285); o/u 8.5

10:10 p.m. ET, Friday, May 31, 2024

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

Rockies vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 94% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Colorado Rockies DFS SPIN

Colorado defeated Cleveland on Wednesday night by a score of 7-4. Brendan Rodgers led the way going 1-4 at the plate with a 2-run homer. Colorado now travels to LA for a series with the Dodgers.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS SPIN

The Dodgers improved to 36-22 after Wednesday night’s victory against the Mets. Shohei Ohtani went 2-5 with 3 RBI’s in the victory. LA looks for their fourth consecutive victory on Friday night.

Rockies vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

The Dodgers are 6-4 ATS in its last 10 home games.

Los Angeles is 7-3 SU in their last 10 games against Colorado.

The total has gone under in 4 of the last 5 home games for the Dodgers.

Rockies vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Dodgers on the run line. Dakota Hudson has struggled this year for Colorado with a 1-7 record and 5.54 ERA. Hudson now has to face the best lineup in baseball, this could get ugly for the Rockies in the series opener.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Dodgers -1.5 -130