    Rockies vs. Dodgers Prediction

    Rockies vs. Dodgers

    The Rockies will send Cal Quantrill to the mound for Saturday’s contest against the Dodgers. The Dodgers will counter with Yoshinobu Yamamoto. With the Dodgers listed as a favorite and the total sitting at 7.5 runs, what is the smart bet from LA?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    957 Colorado Rockies (+250) at 908 Los Angeles Dodgers (-285); o/u 7.5

    10:10 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 1, 2024

    Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

    Rockies vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 94% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Colorado Rockies DFS SPIN

    Colorado defeated LA on Friday night by a score of 4-1. Ezequiel Tovar recorded 3 hits in the victory. The Rockies look for their third consecutive win on Saturday night.

    Los Angeles Dodgers DFS SPIN

    The Dodgers dropped to 36-23 after Friday night’s loss. Gavin Lux went 2-3 in the loss and scored the only run for LA. The Dodgers’ look for a better night at the plate on Saturday.

    The Dodgers are 5-5 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    Los Angeles is 6-4 SU in their last 10 games against Colorado.

    The total has gone under in 5 of the last 5 home games for the Dodgers.

    Rockies vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Under. Both starting pitchers have strong numbers this season. The Dodgers’ offense will likely have a better outing than last night, but I don’t Colorado scoring much against Yamamoto. This feels like a low scoring affair.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Under 7.5

