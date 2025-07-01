Reds vs. Red Sox Prediction: Will Boston’s success continue vs. Cincy?

​With Brady Singer set to oppose Richard Fitts in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in Tuesday night’s Reds vs. Red Sox matchup? First pitch is set for 7:10 p.m.ET from Fenway Park.

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Cincinnati Reds at Boston Red Sox

7:10 p.m. ET, Tuesday, July 1, 2025

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Reds vs. Red Sox Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Red Sox are -115 moneyline favorites to beat the Reds, who are -105 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 10 runs.

Reds vs. Red Sox Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Boston

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 57% of the bets are on the Red Sox moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Context & Stakes

Records & Race:

Cincinnati Reds are 44‑40 (5th in NL Central, 5 games back; 2.5 games out of the Wild Card)

Boston Red Sox sit at 41‑44 (4th in AL East, 8 games back; also 2.5 games out of the Wild Card)

Both clubs are battling for postseason relevance, making every game critical.

Pitching Matchup

Cincinnati: Brady Singer (7‑6, 4.31 ERA)

Posted a 4.31 ERA and 1.33 WHIP over 85 innings with 76 Ks

In his latest outing vs. the Yankees, allowed 4 runs over 5 innings and took the loss

Career vs. Boston: 2‑2 with 4.71 ERA in 21 innings

Boston: Richard Fitts (0‑3, 4.68 ERA)

Recalled June 22 after IL stint; in 25 MLB innings, holds a 4.68 ERA with 21 Ks, 1.28 WHIP

His early 2025 outings mixed flashes with struggles: solid velocity (~95–98 mph fastball, plus two sliders), but uneven command

In his last start: 4 IP, 2 ER vs. LA Angels—inconsistent but showed upside post-rehab

Matchup Breakdown

Arm talent vs. control: Singer brings reliability and modest strikeout ability, though recent outings waver; Fitts has top‑raw stuff but lingering inconsistencies after injury.

Bullpen edges? Analysts favor Boston’s relievers (3.59 ERA vs. Reds’ pen)—this could be decisive in a close game.

Offense momentum: Reds powered by Elly De La Cruz’s .861 OPS in June (18 HR, 57 RBI), plus support from Trevino, Steer, Friedl. Red Sox have underperformed lately, but Miller and Duran have occasional sparks.

Reds vs. Red Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Boston. The Red Sox have owned this matchup dating back to 2023. In the last five meetings between these two teams, Boston has won four out of its last five meetings with Cincinnati. That includes their 13-6 win on Monday night at Fenway.

Reds vs. Red Sox MLB Playoffs Prediction: BOSTON RED SOX -115