Reds vs. Red Sox Prediction: Is Betting Total sitting too High?

​ The Reds open a three-game interleague series at Fenway Park tonight with rookie Chase Burns making his second MLB start, while Boston trots out left-hander Garrett Crochet, one of the American League’s most consistent starters this season. What’s the smart play in tonight’s Reds vs. Red Sox matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Cincinnati Reds at Boston Red Sox

7:10 p.m. ET, Monday, June 30, 2025

Fenway Park, Boston, MA

Reds vs. Red Sox Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Red Sox are -182 moneyline favorites to knock off the Reds, who are +162 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 7.5 runs.

Reds vs. Red Sox Public Betting: Bettors Backing Boston

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 64% of the bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Matchup Breakdown

Pitching Battle

Crochet presents a major challenge: a 2.06 ERA, over 12 K’s in his last four starts, and solid performance at Fenway (2.97 ERA at home).

Burns, still raw, fanned eight in five innings—but allowed three runs on six hits . Expect Boston’s ace to dominate early; Reds will need Burns to stretch deeper than five innings.

Offense & Support

Reds: Powered by Elly De La Cruz (18 HR, .280 AVG) and TJ Friedl (.284 AVG)—their bats have been decent, but inconsistent.

Red Sox: Balanced lineup with power and contact—Wilyer Abreu has 14 homers, Boston averages 5.15 runs per game, ranking 6th in MLB. Offense is clicking at home.

Bullpen & Depth

Boston’s bullpen has had its struggles, but they should hold up behind Crochet. Cincinnati relies heavily on late-inning arms—if Burns is early pulled, the pen will be tested.

Reds vs. Red Sox MLB BETTING PREDICTION

With Crochet’s elite season and home-field advantage, the Red Sox have the clear upper hand. Expect a low-to-moderate scoring affair under the 8 total, tilted toward Boston’s dominant setup.

Expect Crochet to go 6–7 innings, allowing 1–2 runs with 8+ strikeouts, while the Red Sox chip in with a few runs—enough to secure a comfortable win.

Reds vs. Red Sox MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8