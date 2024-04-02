Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Reds vs. Phillies MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Anthony RomeBy No Comments
    Reds vs. Phillies
    May 24, 2023; Cincinnati, Ohio, USA; Cincinnati Reds first baseman Spencer Steer (7) runs to third on a double hit by right fielder Stuart Fairchild (not pictured) in the sixth inning against the St. Louis Cardinals at Great American Ball Park. Mandatory Credit: Katie Stratman-USA TODAY Sports

    With Graham Ashcraft set to oppose Spencer Turnbull in the pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet in Tuesday’s Reds vs. Phillies contest at 6:40 p.m. ET? Will Cincinnati stay hot with another victory? Or is there better value elsewhere on the board?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    951 Cincinnati Reds (+120) at 952 Philadelphia Phillies (-142); o/u 8.5

    6:40 p.m. ET, Tuesday, April 2, 2024

    Citizens Bank Park, Philadelphia, PA

    TV: TBS

    Reds vs. Phillies: Bettors Taking Struggling Philadelphia

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 63% of bets are on the Phillies’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Steer hits grand slam to propel Reds

    Spencer Steer hit a grand slam in the 10th inning to help lift the Reds over the Phillies, 6-3 on Monday. Steer’s first home run of the season came at the perfect time for Cincinnati. He took Connor Brogdon deep to left field at Citizens Bank Park to break the 2-2 tie in extra innings. The 26-year-old utility man now has seven RBI through his first four games this season and has posted a cool 1.204 OPS. He’s now 6-for-15 (.400 AVG) this season and offers fantasy managers a ton of flexibility in lineups given the number of positions he accounts for.

    Harper goes 0-for-5 vs. Reds

    Bryce Harper went 0-for-5 against the Reds on Monday and has yet to record a hit in his first three games of the regular season. It’s not the start Harper or fantasy managers have hoped for. The 31-year-old slugger is 0-for-11 to start the year and a few of those at-bats have been somewhat unlucky. On Monday, he hit a ball right back to Andrew Abbott who made an impressive snag at the mound. According to Statcast, the ball came off Harper’s bat at 97 MPH and had a 60% hit probability. Tough break. Managers should expect these bounces to go the other way and result in positive results for the two-time NL MVP.

    Phillies are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games

    Reds are 16-39 SU in their last 55 games when playing on the road against Philadelphia

    Phillies are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games against an opponent in the National League

    Reds are 5-2 SU in their last 7 games against an opponent in the National League East Division

    Reds vs. Phillies MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the over. The over is 9-3 in the Reds’ last 12 games overall, is 5-2 in their last seven road games and is 5-1 in their last six games when facing an opponent from the National League East. On the other side, the over is 4-1 in the Phillies’ last five games overall, is 5-1 in their last six games against Cincinnati and is 6-2 in their last eight home games.

    Reds vs. Phillies MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8.5

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com