    MLB Articles

    Reds vs. Padres MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Reds vs. Padres

    With Nick Lodolo set to oppose Matt Waldron in Monday night’s Reds vs. Padres matchup at 9:40 p.m. ET, what’s the top play on the board tonight?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    907 Cincinnati Reds (-106) at 908 San Diego Padres (-110); o/u 7.5

    9:40 p.m. ET, Monday, April 29, 2024

    Petco Park, San Diego, CA

    Reds vs. Padres: Public Bettors Leaning Towards San Diego

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 54% of bets are on the Padres’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Encarnacion-Strand held out of Reds’ lineup Sunday

    Christian Encarnacion-Strand was held out of the Reds’ starting lineup on Sunday after taking a pitch off of his hand during Saturday’s game. Fortunately, X-rays came back negative for any fractures and Encarnacion-Strand isn’t expected to be shelved for long. He should be considered day-to-day heading into next week.

    Campusano belts three-run home run

    Luis Campusano went 1-for-2 and belted a three-run homer as the Padres fell to the Phillies on Sunday afternoon in San Diego. Campusano entered the game as a pinch-hitter for Kyle Higashioka in the seventh inning and responded by crushing a 397-foot (106.2 mph EV) three-run blast off of Taijuan Walker that pulled the Padres to within a run at 7-6. That would be as close as they would get. The 25-year-old backstop is now hitting .290/.320/.430 with a pair of homers and 17 RBI on the season.

    Reds are 3-7 SU in their last 10 games against San Diego

    Padres are 3-8 SU in their last 11 games

    Reds are 1-5 SU in their last 6 games on the road

    Padres are 10-1 SU in their last 11 games when playing at home against Cincinnati

    Reds vs. Padres MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the under. The total has fallen under in four out of Cincinnati’s last five road games, is 5-2 in the Reds’ last seven road games against the Padres and is 9-3 in their last 12 games against a fellow National League opponent.

    Reds vs. Padres MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7.5

