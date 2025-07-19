Reds vs. Mets Prediction: Can the Reds secure a series win?

The Cincinnati Reds remain in New York to face the Mets at 4:10 PM ET on Saturday afternoon. The game is on MLB Network. It’s Game 2 of a three-game set. Can the Mets win the game outright as money-line home favorites? Keep reading for our Reds vs. Mets betting prediction.

Projected starting pitchers: Nick Martinez (CIN) vs. Clay Holmes (NYM)

The Cincinnati Reds are 51-47 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Reds are 52-46 ATS this season.

The New York Mets are 55-43 straight up this year. They are 5-5 straight up in their last 10 games. The Mets are 48-50 ATS this season.

Reds vs. Mets Game Matchup and Betting Odds

901 Cincinnati Reds (+150) at 902 New York Mets (-181); o/u 8.5

4:10 PM ET, Saturday, July 19, 2025

Citi Field, Queens, NY

TV: MLB Network

Reds vs. Mets Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 85% of public bettors are currently backing the Mets money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cincinnati Reds DFS Spin

Reds left fielder Austin Hays had a big day at the plate in his team’s 8-4 win over the Mets on Friday night. In that game, the 2023 All-Star went 2 for 3 with 2 homers, 3 RBIs, 2 walks, and 2 runs scored. For the season, Hays is hitting .293 with 10 homers, 40 RBIs, 2 steals, and an OPS of .887 across 181 at-bats. Austin Hays is batting .302 with a .977 OPS in road games this season, making him an interesting DFS option for Saturday’s game at Citi Field.

New York Mets DFS Spin

Mets second baseman Jeff McNeil reached base twice in his team’s 8-4 loss to the Reds on Friday. Hitting out of the #7 spot in the batting order, the 2022 MLB batting champion went 1 for 3 with a single, an RBI, and a walk. McNeil is hitting .254 with 9 homers, 32 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .806 across 201 at-bats this year. The Santa Barbara, CA native is hitting .287 with an OPS of .878 in home games this season. That fact makes Jeff McNeil worth a look in most DFS formats on Saturday.

Reds vs. Mets MLB Betting Trends

Cincinnati is 5-1 straight up in their last 6 games overall.

Cincinnati is 30-25 straight up as an underdog this season.

New York is 3-5 straight up in their last 8 games overall.

The under is 51-44-3 in New York’s games this season.

The under is 53-40-5 in Cincinnati’s games this season.

Reds vs. Mets Betting Prediction

I like the Reds in this matchup. A few relevant numbers will make the case for Cincinnati winning this game outright. The Reds are 27-23 straight up after a win and 40-32 straight up in non-division games this year. What’s more, Cincinnati is 48-44 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest in 2025. The Reds closed out the season’s first half by winning 4 out of 5 games, and then opened the second half with a well-earned road win on Friday. I like Cincinnati to stay hot here. The pick is the Reds +150 on the money line over the Mets at Bovada.lv.

Reds vs. Mets MLB Betting Prediction: CINCINNATI REDS +150