Reds vs. Mariners MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

Frankie Montas will oppose George Kirby in the first game of the Reds vs. Mariners series, beginning at 9:42 p.m. ET on Monday. Will Cincinnati pull off the small upset? Or is there a better bet on the board tonight in Seattle?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

929 Cincinnati Reds (+134) at 930 Seattle Mariners (-158); o/u 7.5

9:42 p.m. ET, Monday, April 15, 2024

T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

Reds vs. Mariners: Public Bettors Backing Underdog

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 58% of bets are on the Reds’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Encarnacion-Strand hits HR, collects four RBI

Christian Encarnacion-Strand went 2-for-5 with a homer and four RBI in the Reds’ 11-4 rout of the White Sox on Sunday. CES took Mike Soroka deep for his first homer since March 31. Even though he’s hitting .185 with an ugly 20/1 K/BB ratio, the Reds have stuck with him as their No. 3 hitter since Opening Day. We’re not sure that’s the right place for him in this lineup, but we still believe in him for fantasy purposes; the power numbers will be there in the end.

M’s plan to promote Clase

Kiley McDaniel of ESPN reports that the Mariners plan to promote outfielder Jonatan Clase from Triple-A Tacoma on Monday. Presumably, the corresponding move will be Dominic Canzone (shoulder) heading to the injured list.

Clase, 21, has game-changing speed and swiped 79 bases over 129 games in the minor leagues during the 2023 season. He’s off to a strong start at the dish at Triple-A Tacoma this season as well — slashing .308/.404/.641 with a pair of homers, 11 RBI and two stolen bases (in five attempts) through his first 11 games. He could wind up as an intriguing option from a fantasy perspective if he works his way into the M’s lineup.

Reds vs. Mariners MLB Betting Trends

The total has gone UNDER in 5 of Seattle’s last 6 games

The total has gone OVER in 11 of Cincinnati’s last 15 games

Over/Under has gone UNDER in 5 of Seattle’s last 7 games when playing at home against Cincinnati

The total has gone OVER in 6 of Cincinnati’s last 8 games against an opponent in the American League West Division

Reds vs. Mariners MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take Cincinnati. The Mariners are just 3-8 in their last 11 games overall, have dropped four out of their last five games at home and are just 3-10 in their last 13 games against an opponent from the National League. Seattle was supposed to be a World Series contender coming into the season and maybe the Mariners will prove to be just that. However, they have struggled to start the season and the Reds are playing good ball at the moment.

Reds vs. Mariners MLB Playoffs Prediction: CINCINNATI REDS +134