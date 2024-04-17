Reds vs. Mariners MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

With Andrew Abbott set to oppose Bryce Miller in Wednesday’s Reds vs. Mariners pitching matchup, what’s the smart bet in this series finale at 4:10 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

929 Cincinnati Reds (+112) at 930 Seattle Mariners (-132); o/u 7.5

4:10 p.m. ET, Wednesday, April 17, 2024

T-Mobile Park, Seattle, WA

Reds vs. Mariners: Public Bettors Backing Underdog

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 57% of bets are on the Mariners’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Greene lifted after just four innings

Hunter Greene was lifted after allowing one run in four innings against the Mariners on Tuesday. Greene was effective, but he threw 98 pitches while getting his 12 outs. He struck out eight, walked three and hit a batter before getting removed to begin the fifth. After four starts, he has a 4.35 ERA and a 30/9 K/BB ratio in 20 2/3 innings. That’s not so bad, but he’s gone without a win, and he’s going to keep having problems there if he continues to run up big early pitch counts.

Stanek gets a hold vs. CIN

Brought in to close in the ninth, Ryne Stanek instead wound up with a hold after getting two outs and loading the bases against the Reds. Stanek could have wound up with the save, but a bad feed from Ty France as Stanek was trying to get to first on a Jake Fraley grounder resulted in an error that prolonged that game. On the play, Stanek made a headfirst dive at Fraley in an attempt to tag him and appeared to get the wind knocked out of him. Stanek then walked the next batter to load the bases and was replaced by Taylor Saucedo. It was Saucedo who wound up the save after Tyler Stephenson flew out to center.

Andrés Muñoz had already gotten four outs in the seventh and eighth innings. Muñoz remains the favorite for saves in Seattle, but since manager Scott Servais is very willing to use him in high-leverage situations earlier in games, Stanek has some value in deeper leagues, at least until Matt Brash can return and reestablish himself.

Reds vs. Mariners MLB Betting Trends

Mariners are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games when playing at home against Cincinnati.

Mariners are 15-4 SU in their last 19 games against Cincinnati.

Reds are 4-15 SU in their last 19 games against Seattle.

Reds are 2-9 SU in their last 11 games when playing on the road against Seattle.

Reds vs. Mariners MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. Abbott is 1-1 with a 2.60 ERA and a 1.04 WHIP to start the season and is coming off an excellent start versus the White Sox. In that outing, he allowed a single run over seven innings with three strikeouts to pick up the win. Today, he’ll face a Seattle team that owns a 93 wRC+ against left-handed pitching. That ranks only 20th in MLB.

Miller, meanwhile, is 2-1 with a 1.96 ERA and a 0.98 WHIP across his three starts (18 1/3 innings) for Seattle. He too earned a win last Friday when he allowed one unearned run across 6 1/3 innings versus the Cubs. While the Mariners’ wRC+ of 93 ranks 20th in MLB against left-handed pitching, the Reds’ wRC+ of 91 against righties also ranks 20th. Thus, neither team is ripping the cover off the ball.

Reds vs. Mariners MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 7.5