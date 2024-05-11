Reds vs. Giants Prediction

The Reds will send Nick Lodolo to the mound for Saturday’s contest against the Giants. The Giants will counter with Mason Black. With the Reds listed as a road favorite and the total sitting at 7.5 runs, what is the best bet from San Fran?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

909 Cincinnati Reds (-125) at 910 San Francisco Giants (+115); o/u 7.5

7:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 12, 2023

Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

Reds vs. Giants Public Betting Information

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Reds’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Cincinnati Reds DFS SPIN

Cincinnati won game of this series by a score of 4-2 on Friday night. Spencer Steer led the way recording 2 hits and driving in a pair of runs. The Reds will look to keep their momentum going on Saturday.

San Francisco Giants DFS SPIN

San Francisco dropped their second consecutive last night. The Giants could not capitalize on a strong outing from Logan Webb. Webb went seven innings with allowing just two runs. San Francisco will look to get back in the win column on Saturday.

Reds vs. Giants MLB Betting Trends

The Giants are 5-5 ATS in its last 10 home games.

San Francisco is 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against Cincinnati.

The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Giants.

Reds vs. Giants MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the Reds. Lodolo is a tough matchup for any team, but especially for the Giants who are struggling to produce runs. Mason Black struggled in his first MLB start last time out and now he has to face a Cincinnati lineup that is tough 1-9. Reds win game 2.

MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Cincinnati -125

