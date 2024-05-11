Close Menu
    BET FROM ANY STATE - $750 BONUS!
    MLB Articles

    Reds vs. Giants Prediction

    Paul ElliotBy No Comments
    Reds vs. Giants

    The Reds will send Nick Lodolo to the mound for Saturday’s contest against the Giants. The Giants will counter with Mason Black. With the Reds listed as a road favorite and the total sitting at 7.5 runs, what is the best bet from San Fran?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    909 Cincinnati Reds (-125) at 910 San Francisco Giants (+115); o/u 7.5

    7:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, May 12, 2023

    Oracle Park, San Francisco, CA

    Reds vs. Giants Public Betting Information

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 60% of bets are on the Reds’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Cincinnati Reds DFS SPIN

    Cincinnati won game of this series by a score of 4-2 on Friday night. Spencer Steer led the way recording 2 hits and driving in a pair of runs. The Reds will look to keep their momentum going on Saturday.

    San Francisco Giants DFS SPIN

    San Francisco dropped their second consecutive last night. The Giants could not capitalize on a strong outing from Logan Webb. Webb went seven innings with allowing just two runs. San Francisco will look to get back in the win column on Saturday.

    The Giants are 5-5 ATS in its last 10 home games.

    San Francisco is 5-5 SU in their last 10 games against Cincinnati.

    The total has gone under in 3 of the last 5 home games for the Giants.

    Reds vs. Giants MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take the Reds. Lodolo is a tough matchup for any team, but especially for the Giants who are struggling to produce runs. Mason Black struggled in his first MLB start last time out and now he has to face a Cincinnati lineup that is tough 1-9. Reds win game 2.

    MLB BETTING PREDICTION: Cincinnati -125

    Share.

    Add A Comment
    Leave A Reply

    NFL

    NBA

    NCAAFB

    NCAABB

    MLB

    NHL

    Betting

    ABOUT

    THIS IS NOT A GAMBLING SITE – If you think you have a gambling problem click here.

    Disclaimer: This site is for informational and entertainment purposes only. Individual users are responsible for the laws regarding accessing gambling information from their jurisdictions. Many countries around the world prohibit gambling, please check the laws in your location. Any use of this information that may violate any federal, state, local or international law is strictly prohibited.

    Copyright: The information contained on TheSpread.com website is protected by international copyright and may not be reproduced, or redistributed in any way without expressed written consent.

    About: TheSpread.com is the largest sports betting news site in the United States. We provide point spread news, odds, statistics and information to over 175 countries around the world each year. Our coverage includes all North American College and Professional Sports as well as entertainment, political and proposition wagering news.

    ©1999-2023 TheSpread.com