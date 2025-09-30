Reds vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Prediction: Will the Reds pull an upset?

Last Updated on September 30, 2025 12:50 am by Alex Becker

The Cincinnati Reds head to L.A. to face the Dodgers at 9:00 PM ET on Tuesday night on ESPN. It’s Game 1 of the National League Wild Card Series. Can the Reds win the game outright as money-line road underdogs? Keep reading for our Reds vs. Dodgers betting prediction.

The series is tied 0-0.

Projected starting pitchers: Hunter Greene (CIN) vs. Blake Snell (LAD)

The Cincinnati Reds went 83-79 straight up during the regular season this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Reds are 82-80 ATS this season.

The Los Angeles Dodgers went 93-69 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Dodgers are 72-90 ATS this season.

Reds vs. Dodgers Game Matchup and Betting Odds

947 Cincinnati Reds (+166) at 948 Los Angeles Dodgers (-203); o/u 7.5

9:00 PM ET, Tuesday, September 30, 2025

Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

TV: ESPN

Reds vs. Dodgers Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing the Dodgers money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Cincinnati Reds DFS Spin

Reds shortstop Elly De La Cruz drove in half of his team’s runs in their 4-2 loss to the Brewers on Sunday afternoon. In that game, the 2-time All-Star went 1 for 4 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. In 629 regular-season at-bats, De La Cruz hit .264 with 22 homers, 86 RBIs, 37 steals, and an OPS of .776. Elly De La Cruz is batting .296 with an OPS of .864 over his last 7 games, making him a fascinating DFS option on Tuesday.

Los Angeles Dodgers DFS Spin

Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani recorded multiple hits in his club’s 6-1 win over the Mariners on Sunday. Hitting out of the leadoff spot, the 3-time league MVP went 3 for 5 with a double, a homer, an RBI, and 2 runs scored. During the regular season, Ohtani hit .282 with 55 homers, 102 RBIs, 20 steals, and an OPS of 1.014 across 611 at-bats. The 5-time All-Star is batting .300 with an OPS of 1.112 over the last 30 days. That fact makes Shohei Ohtani worth a look in most DFS formats on Tuesday.

Reds vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Cincinnati is 1-5 straight up in their last 6 games against Los Angeles.

Cincinnati is 38-43 straight up as the road team this season.

Los Angeles is 5-0 straight up in their last 5 games overall.

Los Angeles is 54-38 straight up after a win this season.

Reds vs. Dodgers Betting Prediction

I like Los Angeles here. A few relevant stats will illustrate why. The Dodgers are 12-10 straight up when playing on 1 day of rest and 89-63 straight up when playing an opponent on equal rest this year. Furthermore, L.A. is 52-29 straight up as the home team and 66-48 straight up in National League games in 2025. And finally, the Dodgers are 84-60 straight up as a favorite and 57-53 straight up in non-division games this season. The pick is Los Angeles -203 on the money line over Cincinnati at Bovada.lv.

Reds vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Betting Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -203