Reds vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

The Reds vs. Dodgers series will begin on Thursday night in L.A., with first pitch set for 10:10 p.m. ET from Dodger Stadium. With no true value in the moneyline on either side, what’s the best bet when it comes to the 8-run total tonight?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

955 Cincinnati Reds (+245) at 956 Los Angeles Dodgers (-300); o/u 8

10:10 p.m. ET, Thursday, May 16, 2024

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Reds vs. Dodgers: Public Bettors Love Los Angeles

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 71% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

India scratched from Reds’ lineup due to migraine

Jonathan India was scratched from Wednesday’s lineup due to a migraine. The Reds are sticking with their plan to give Elly De La Cruz the day off, so this means Spencer Steer, who was due to play first, will make his first start at second base this year. Jacob Hurtubise entered the lineup as the left fielder.

Freeman collects two hits vs. SF

Freddie Freeman went 2-for-4 with a run scored and a walk against the Giants on Wednesday. Freeman drew a walk in the third inning, then knocked a base hit in the fifth. He reached for a third time with a single to lead off the eighth and came around to score on a single and a sacrifice fly. The 34-year-old first baseman is hitting .297/.408/.455 with four homers, 26 runs scored, 24 RBI, and one steal across 201 plate appearances.

Reds vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Trends

Reds are 6-16 SU in their last 22 games

Dodgers are 17-5 SU in their last 22 games

Reds are 4-11 SU in their last 15 games against LA Dodgers

Dodgers are 7-0 SU in their last 7 games at home

Reds vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The total has gone under in five out of the Dodgers’ last seven games overall and is 5-2 in their last seven games against an opponent from the National League. On the other side, the under is 15-6 in the Reds’ last 21 games played on a Thursday and is 7-2 in their last nine road games played on a Thursday.

Reds vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8