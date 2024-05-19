Close Menu
    Reds vs. Dodgers MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

    Reds vs. Dodgers

    The Reds vs. Dodgers series concludes at 4:10 p.m. ET on Sunday afternoon. With the Dodgers listed as sizable home favorites and the total sitting at 8.5 runs, what’s the best play on the board today from Dodger Stadium?

    Game Matchup & Betting Odds

    909 Cincinnati Reds (+142) at 910 Los Angeles Dodgers (-168); o/u 8.5

    4:10 p.m. ET, Sunday, May 19, 2024

    Dodger Stadium, Los Angeles, CA

    Reds vs. Dodgers: Public Bettors Love Los Angeles

    As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 67% of bets are on the Dodgers’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

    Steer goes 0-for-3 in shutout loss

    Spencer Steer went 0-for-3 with a strikeout on Saturday in the Reds’ shutout loss at the hands of the Dodgers. It’s probably too early to panic, but Steer is batting just .165 (18-for-109) with one homer and eight steals over his last 30 games. The 26-year-old’s plate skills remain solid and his underlying Statcast batted ball metrics point to some regression on the way.

    Freeman collects two hits

    Freddie Freeman went 2-for-3 with an RBI single on Saturday, lifting the Dodgers to a 4-0 victory over the Reds. Freeman reached base safely in three of his four plate appearances as he continues to find his groove at the dish, batting .302 (16-for-53) with two homers over his last 15 contests. The 34-year-old veteran on-base machine isn’t running much at the moment with just one steal through 48 games, but his plate skills remain elite.

    Reds are 5-17 SU in their last 22 games

    Dodgers are 9-2 SU in their last 11 games at home

    Reds are 5-13 SU in their last 18 games against LA Dodgers

    Dodgers are 8-3 SU in their last 11 games when playing at home against Cincinnati

    Reds vs. Dodgers MLB BETTING PREDICTION

    Take Los Angeles. The Reds are 3-14 in their last 17 games overall, are 5-13 in their last 18 games against the Dodgers and are 3-8 in their last 11 road games. On the other side, the Dodgers are 12-4 in their last 16 games overall, are 8-3 in their last 11 home games against Cincinnati and are 17-5 in their last 22 games against an opponent from the National League.

    Reds vs. Dodgers MLB Playoffs Prediction: LOS ANGELES DODGERS -168

