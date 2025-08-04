Reds vs. Cubs Prediction: Will over cash at Wrigley Field?

​ The Reds (58–54) visit Wrigley Field looking to make a statement in the opener of a three-game series against division rival Chicago (65–46). With the Cubs listed as the moneyline favorite and the total sitting at 8 runs, what’s the best bet on the board for this Reds vs. Cubs matchup?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Cincinnati Reds at Chicago Cubs

8:05 p.m. ET, Monday, August 4, 2025

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Reds vs. Cubs Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Cubs are -132 moneyline favorites to beat the Reds, who are +121 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, is sitting at 8 runs.

Reds vs. Cubs Public Betting: Bettors Leaning Chicago

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 51% of the bets are on the Cubs moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Game Preview

Nick Lodolo brings stability to Cincinnati’s rotation with an 8‑6 record and 3.09 ERA over 128 innings, along with 123 strikeouts and just a 1.05 WHIP. He’s been especially effective at limiting right-handed batters, holding them to a .211 average, which will be critical against a Cubs lineup heavy with right-hand swingers. Lodolo’s recent outings include his first career shutout and a career-high in strikeouts, reinforcing his reliability.

On the mound for the Cubs makes his debut Michael Soroka, acquired just before the trade deadline. He’s posted a 4.87 ERA over 16 starts this season with 87 strikeouts in 81⅓ innings, though underlying metrics suggest his expected ERA and quality-of-contact numbers are significantly better. Soroka has generally fared better against right-handed bats (.197 average allowed) but has struggled with lefties, which could pose issues facing Cincinnati’s left-handed hitters.

Team Comparisons

The Reds rank in the middle of the pack offensively, with a .247 batting average, .321 OBP, and 115 home runs, good for 10th in MLB total runs (~512). Key contributors like Elly De La Cruz (.282, 19 HR, 72 RBI) anchor a lineup built more on athleticism, contact, and speed than pure power.

The Cubs have been strong at the plate, batting .255 with a .324 OBP, and supporting their rotation with a potent core of hitters including Pete Crow‑Armstrong (27 HR, .548 SLG), Seiya Suzuki (26 HR, 82 RBI), Kyle Tucker, and Nico Hoerner (.295 AVG).

Reds vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Nick Lodolo’s command and ability to limit damage, especially against right-handed hitters, give Cincinnati an edge in the rotation. Michael Soroka, while promising, is unpredictable in his Cubs debut and prone to early pitch count issues—especially if he’s navigating a tough Reds lineup.

Still, Chicago’s home offense carries serious firepower behind Soroka, and their bullpen is better equipped to handle late innings if Soroka can avoid early trouble.

Reds vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: OVER 8