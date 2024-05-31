Reds vs. Cubs MLB Betting Odds, Trends & Prediction

National League Central rivals clash in Friday matinee’s Reds vs. Cubs matchup at 2:20 p.m. ET. With Graham Ashcraft opposing Javier Assad in the pitching matchup, what’s the best play on the board today at 2:20 p.m. ET?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

901 Cincinnati Reds (+124) at 902 Chicago Cubs (-146); o/u 8

2:20 p.m. ET, Friday, May 31, 2024

Wrigley Field, Chicago, IL

Reds vs. Cubs: Public Bettors backing Chicago

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 62% of bets are on the Cubs’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Steer posts 0-for-4 day vs. Cards

Spencer Steer went 0-for-4 in Wednesday’s loss to the Cardinals, dropping his average to .221. Steer is hitting .190/.304/.354 this month. His exit velocity numbers and xBA/xSLG stats are all pretty much the same as last year, so it seems likely that he’ll rebound, hopefully in short order.

Suzuki hits pinch hit two-run HR vs. Brewers

Seiya Suzuki went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run against the Brewers on Thursday.

The home run was Suzuki’s fifth of the season. He pinch hit in the seventh inning a homered off left-handed reliever Bryan Hudson. It was just the second home run for Suzuki since coming off the injured list on May 11th. He seems to be over the injury as he’s now on a seven-game hitting streak.

Reds vs. Cubs MLB Betting Trends

Reds are 8-19 SU in their last 27 games

Cubs are 3-10 SU in their last 13 games

Reds are 2-5 SU in their last 7 games against Chi Cubs

Cubs are 2-6 SU in their last 8 games at home

Reds vs. Cubs MLB BETTING PREDICTION

Take the under. The under is 8-3 in the Reds’ last 11 games overall, has cashed in five out of their last six games when playing a National League opponent and is a perfect 5-0 in their last five games overall. On the other side, the under is 4-1 in the Cubs’ last five games versus the Reds and is 4-1 in their last five home games.

Reds vs. Cubs MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 8