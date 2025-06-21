Reds vs. Cardinals Prediction: Will under cash at Busch Stadium?

​National League Central rivals clash again in St. Louis, MO when the Cardinals host the Reds at 2:15 p.m. ET. With Brent Suter opposing Sonny Gray in the pitching matchup, what’s the best bet in today’s game?

Game Matchup & Betting Odds

Cincinnati Reds at St. Louis Cardinals

2:15 p.m. ET, Saturday, June 21, 2025

Busch Stadium, St. Louis, MO

Reds vs. Cardinals Betting Odds

According to oddsmakers from online sportsbook Bovada.lv, the Cardinals are -185 moneyline favorites to knock off the Reds, who are +169 moneyline underdogs. The total, meanwhile, sits at 9 runs.

Reds vs. Cardinals Public Betting: Bettors Love St. Louis

As of this writing, our MLB Public Betting Page shows that 70% of the bets are on the Cardinals’ moneyline. That said, this page is updated frequently so make sure that you click on the link provided so that you’re getting the most updated information.

Pitching Matchup

St. Louis – Sonny Gray (7–2, 3.84 ERA): Coming off one of his rare rough outings (6 ER allowed), Gray will aim to bounce back at home.

Cincinnati – Brent Suter (1–0, 2.91 ERA, 1.12 WHIP): Effective in limited appearances and historically competitive vs. St. Louis–though with only one decision on record.

Analytics:

Cardinals win probability ~60% per ESPN analytics .

Moneyline: STL –190, CIN +162; Over/Under set ~9–9.5 runs.

Key Storylines

Cardinals’ momentum

St. Louis has scored 6+ runs in three of their last four games, including a dominant 6–1 win Friday fueled by a 5-run 8th inning . Their lineup—led by Brendan Donovan and Willson Contreras—has batted a collective .257/.329/.395, while the team ERA sits at a solid 3.94.

Reds’ middling season

Cincinnati continues to hover around .500 with flashes offensively (.247/.321/.401), but recent performances have been inconsistent. They are missing key talents (Marte, Greene) and will rely on Suter stepping up .

Home-field advantage

The Cardinals are 23–14 at Busch Stadium and 3–2 in the season series. Their superior home performance and recent form give them a clear edge.

Weather and ballpark factors

Warm conditions (mid-90s) plus stadium wind and Suter’s LHP to Gray’s RHP matchup favor the Cardinals in a potentially higher-scoring environment.

Reds vs. Cardinals MLB BETTING PREDICTION

St. Louis should maintain control and wrap up the series with a second straight win, though the Reds will keep things competitive. This one rolls in under the total—look for Chicago to secure the series with a 5–3 victory over Cincinnati on Saturday.

Why it holds:

Sonny Gray delivers a quality start (6 IP, 2 ER) in response to his last outing.

Cardinals offense continues rolling with timely hitting and strong contributions from Donovan and Contreras.

Reds scratch out a few runs via Elly De La Cruz’s power and Suter’s solid but not dominant outing.

Expect a few weather-aided runs, but both bullpens hold firm in the back end.

Given the lack of value with St. Louis’ moneyline, I like the under.

Reds vs. Cardinals MLB Playoffs Prediction: UNDER 9