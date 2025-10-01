Red Sox vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: Will NY knot up the series?

Last Updated on September 30, 2025 11:07 pm by Alex Becker

The Boston Red Sox remain in New York to face the Yankees at 6:08 PM ET on Wednesday night on ESPN. It’s Game 2 of the American League Wild Card Series. Can the Red Sox win the game outright as money-line road underdogs? Keep reading for our Red Sox vs. Yankees betting prediction.

Boston leads the best-of-3 series 1-0.

Projected starting pitchers: Brayan Bello (BOS) vs. Carlos Rodon (NYY)

The Boston Red Sox went 89-73 straight up during the regular season this year. They are 7-3 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 83-80 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees went 94-68 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 8-2 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 78-85 ATS this season.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

905 Boston Red Sox (+140) at 906 New York Yankees (-170); o/u 7.5

6:08 PM ET, Wednesday, October 1, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

TV: ESPN

Red Sox vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 70% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox third baseman Alex Bregman had multiple hits in his team’s 3-1 win over the Yankees in Game 1 of the American League Wild Card Series on Tuesday. In that game, the 3-time All-Star went 2 for 4 with a double, an RBI, and a walk. Across 433 regular-season at-bats, Bregman hit .273 with 18 homers, 62 RBIs, 1 stolen base, and an OPS of .822. Alex Bregman is batting .316 with an OPS of .777 in 5 career Wild Card games, making him an appealing DFS option on Wednesday.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees shortstop Anthony Volpe drove in his team’s only run in their 3-1 loss to the Red Sox on Tuesday. Hitting out of the #7 spot in the lineup, the 2023 Gold Glove Award winner went 2 for 3 with a homer, an RBI, and a run scored. Volpe hit .212 with 19 homers, 72 RBIs, 18 steals, and an OPS of .663 across 539 regular-season at-bats this season. The New York, NY native is batting .308 with an OPS of .900 in 15 career postseason games. That fact makes Anthony Volpe worth a look in most DFS formats on Wednesday.

Red Sox vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Boston is 22-25 straight up as a road underdog this season.

The under is 82-77-4 in Boston’s games this season.

New York is 8-1 straight up in their last 9 games overall.

New York is 37-31 straight up after a loss this season.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

I like New York in this matchup. The Yankees lost Game 1 of this series largely because Red Sox starting pitcher Garrett Crochet was nearly unhittable. Boston’s starter for Game 2 will be Brayan Bello, who finished the month of September with a 1-3 record, 5.40 ERA, a 1.40 WHIP, and a .240 opponent batting average spanning 5 starts. Bello is also a right-handed pitcher, which means that Yankees left-handed hitters like Ben Rice, Cody Bellinger, Trent Grisham, Jazz Chisholm, and Austin Wells will all have the platoon advantage over him. For that reason, among others, I’m taking the Bronx Bombers to even up the series on Wednesday. The pick is New York -170 on the money line over Boston at Bovada.lv.

Red Sox vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Betting Prediction: NEW YORK YANKEES -170