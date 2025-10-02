Red Sox vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Prediction: Will Boston win Game 3 in NY?

Last Updated on October 2, 2025 12:42 am by Alex Becker

The Boston Red Sox remain in New York to face the Yankees at 8:00 PM ET on Thursday night on ESPN. It’s Game 3 of the American League Wild Card Series. Can the Red Sox win the game outright as money-line road underdogs? Keep reading for our Red Sox vs. Yankees betting prediction.

The best-of-3 series is tied 1-1.

Projected starting pitchers: Connelly Early (BOS) vs. Cam Schlittler (NYY)

The Boston Red Sox went 89-73 straight up during the regular season this year. They are 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games. The Red Sox are 84-80 ATS this season.

The New York Yankees went 94-68 straight up in the regular season this year. They are 9-1 straight up in their last 10 games. The Yankees are 78-86 ATS this season.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Game Matchup and Betting Odds

913 Boston Red Sox (+135) at 914 New York Yankees (-162); o/u 7.5

8:00 PM ET, Thursday, October 2, 2025

Yankee Stadium, Bronx, NY

TV: ESPN

Red Sox vs. Yankees Public Betting Information

Our MLB Public Betting Information page indicates that 59% of public bettors are currently backing the Yankees money line. Please note that these numbers are subject to change all the way up to game time, so be sure to check the link to ensure that you’re receiving the most up-to-date public betting data.

Boston Red Sox DFS Spin

Red Sox shortstop Trevor Story drove in all of his team’s runs in their 4-3 American League Wild Card Series loss to the Yankees on Wednesday night. In that game, the 2-time All-Star went 2 for 4 with a homer, 3 RBIs, and a run scored. During the regular season, Story hit .263 with 25 homers, 96 RBIs, 31 steals, and an OPS of .741 across 612 at-bats. Trevor Story is batting .294 with an OPS of .847 in 51 at-bats against the Yankees this season, making him a fascinating DFS option against New York on Thursday.

New York Yankees DFS Spin

Yankees right fielder Aaron Judge recorded multiple hits in his team’s 4-3 win over the Red Sox on Wednesday night. Hitting out of the #2 spot in the batting order, the 2-time AL MVP went 2 for 4 with 2 singles and an RBI. Across 541 regular-season at-bats, Judge hit .331 with 53 homers, 114 RBIs, 12 steals, and an OPS of 1.145. The 7-time All-Star is batting .417 with an OPS of 1.398 over his last 15 games. That fact makes Aaron Judge worthy of DFS consideration on Thursday.

Red Sox vs. Yankees MLB Betting Trends

Boston is 6-4 straight up in their last 10 games against New York.

Boston is 38-35 straight up after a loss this season.

New York is 40-44 straight up in playoff games since the start of the 2010 season.

New York is 76-82 straight up in division games since the start of the 2023 season.

Red Sox vs. Yankees Betting Prediction

I like Boston here. A few numbers will demonstrate why. The Red Sox are 64-52 straight up in American League games and 33-21 straight up in division games this year. What’s more, Boston is 42-41 straight up as the road team and 72-63 straight up when playing on no rest in 2025. And finally, the Red Sox are 81-69 straight up when playing a team on equal rest this season and 30-20 straight up in playoff games since the start of the 2013 season. The pick is Boston +135 on the money line over New York at Bovada.lv.

Red Sox vs. Yankees MLB Playoffs Betting Prediction: BOSTON RED SOX +135